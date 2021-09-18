The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school tennis teams traveled to Sheridan to compete in the Class 4A North regional tournament this weekend.
The Camel girls finished third as a team while the boys finished fourth. For Thunder Basin, the girls finished sixth and the boys finished seventh.
Kelly Walsh won both the boys and girls titles at the regional tournament.
Campbell County had one individual and two doubles teams finished second in the tournament. Junior Abi Neary went 2-1 at No. 2 singles for the girls and finished as the runner-up after losing in the championship match.
Tully Allison and Marcus Sarvey finished second at No. 1 doubles for the boys after a loss in the championship along with doubles team Kyle Barton and Rylan Robertson who finished second at No. 2 doubles.
For the Camel girls, Alexa Richert finished in third after winning the consolation bracket with a 3-1 record at No. 1 singles. Mari Bouzis and Payton Whitt finished in fourth after a loss in the consolation championship at No. 2 doubles.
Maddie Edwards and Bayley Gray went 0-2 at No. 2 doubles and Lexi Alexander and Samantha Torres went 0-2 at No. 3 doubles.
For the boys, Jason Fink finished 1-2 in the tournament at No. 1 singles after a loss in the consolation bracket semifinals. Hayden Lemm and EJ Hallcroft also finished 1-2 for the boys at No. 3 doubles while Kody Kline went 0-2 at No. 2 singles.
The Thunder Basin girls team had two doubles pairs win their respective consolation brackets. Brooke Kendrick and Brianna Ketchum won the consolation bracket at No. 2 doubles with a 3-1 record and Katie Bruse and Tierra Tachick found the same results at No. 3 doubles.
One singles player and two doubles teams won one match for the Bolts at the regional tournament. Hallie Angelos and Maggie Bruse went 1-2 at No. 1 doubles for the girls while Austin Youngs and Payton Marty went 1-2 at No. 3 doubles and Josh Klaassen went 1-2 at No. 2 singles for the boys.
On the boys side, Luke Lass went 0-2 at No. 1 singles, Hayden Chambers and Tate Moore went 0-2 at No. 1 doubles and Owen Gorsuch and Connor Hieb went 0-2 at No. 3 doubles. For the girls, Sarah Rasse went 0-2 at No. 1 singles and Ali Morgan went 0-2 at No. 2 singles.
Both Thunder Basin and Campbell County will have one last tournament for the fall season. The Class 4A state tournament will start Thursday in Gillette.
