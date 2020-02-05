Tanner Richards, a senior at Thunder Basin High School, announced on Twitter Tuesday that he has committed to play football at Chadron State College next year.
Richards was selected to the 4A all-state football list as a wide receiver and a cornerback after the Bolts made a run to the state championship game in November.
Richards will be joining senior teammates Mason Hamilton and Blaine Allen at Chadron. The three of them, along with UW commit Caleb Driskill, will be having a signing party for family and friends at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the TBHS commons area.
