A perfect game.
It’s something many young baseball players daydream about but never expect to actually happen to them.
For Gillette Roughriders pitcher Hayden Sylte, his daydream came true Thursday againt Alliance, Nebraska.
“I kept the ball,” he said after recording the final out of a perfect game pitched at Hladky Memorial Stadium in Gillette. “I’m not sure what I’ll do with it yet because really it hasn’t hit me that I just threw a perfect game, but I kept it.
“I’ll probably get a case for it.”
Sylte took the mound for the Roughriders on Thursday afternoon to open the American Legion Post 42’s first game of the 35th annual Hladky Memorial Tournament and never gave it up.
“Nobody really told me I hadn’t given up any hits, which is good,” he said about the superstition in baseball to not talk about a no-hitter or perfect game while it’s happening. “Everybody was good about it. It wasn’t until the fifth inning that I kind of realized what was happening.”
Although the game was cut short by a tournament mercy-rule with the Roughriders ahead 8-0 — the final score — Sylte said his performance was a highlight of an already stellar American Legion baseball career.
“It might be the first perfect game I’ve ever seen,” longtime Roughriders coach Nate Perleberg said. “I’d have to go back and look, but I think you’d remember one. We’ve thrown a lot of no-hitters but not any perfect games.”
Perleberg said Sylte’s perfect performance couldn’t have come at a better time after he had a tough outing in Omaha, Nebraska, on June 18, when he surrendered eight runs on nine hits in just 3⅓ innings.
“He needed one of those,” the coach said. “He’s been our guy here for a couple years and we were really just looking forward to getting him back out there and getting that horrible taste out of his mouth.
“He’s so coachable and obviously such a talented young man, and this game is definitely something he’ll remember for a very long time.”
Despite the rough outing in Omaha, Sylte’s season ERA still remains at 2.88 with 34 strikeouts in just 24⅓ innings pitched.
Sylte, a 2020 Thunder Basin High School graduate, became the first Roughriders player to sign with a Division I college program in Perleberg’s 15-year career in Gillette.
Sylte said he’s excited to play for North Dakota State University.
“I’m looking forward to the challenge of it and getting to that next level and seeing what I can do,” Sylte said. “That next level is going to be different than anything I’ve ever seen before and I’m ready for it.”
Despite a huge step up in competition to the Division I level, Sylte said he hopes to be perfect again sometime soon.
Sylte threw five innings of perfect baseball Thursday, striking out five on just 55 pitches. He gave up no hits and no walks. If it was up to Sylte, he would have kept pitching.
“I was feeling pretty good up there and the defense was playing pretty well behind me and (assistant coach Allen) Hemeyer was calling great pitches,” Sylte said. “If we didn’t mercy them I think we could have got her.”
Zach Brown, who fielded the last ground-ball at second base to end the game, said it was special to be apart of one of the keystones of a teammate’s career. He also said he believes an extra two innings would have only made Sylte pitch stronger.
“He was electric. We’ve been playing together since my freshman year and his eighth grade year, and to be able to see how hard he’s worked to get to who was on that mound today, it’s awesome,” Brown said. “It’s always been one of his goals to do what he did, and he finally did it today.”
It wasn’t all smooth-sailing though, Brown said. Despite the team’s 8-0 lead in the final inning of the game, everybody was nervous.
Everybody but Sylte.
“I just remember going into that last inning and I knew what was going on and I just kept thinking to myself, ‘Don’t mess this up for him, don’t mess this up,’” Brown said. “I was getting nervous but it wasn’t for him, it was for me and the guys behind him.”
Sylte got two quick outs and was beginning his windup for the final pitch. Brown said he knew the ball was coming to him. He fielded it clean and launched it to first base for the out.
“Everybody was pumped after the game and it was a great feeling, but it also still hasn’t really hit me,” Sylte said. “And I’m not sure when it will.”
Even with a perfect game under his belt, Sylte hesitates to claim it as his favorite baseball memory.
“It’s definitely up there,” Sylte said. “But I’ve had a lot of memories playing baseball. You have so many different teammates and guys that you’ve never even talked to before become your family, a lot of long bus rides and hotel stays.”
The camaraderie of the Roughriders meant Brown’s throw to first base ended the game and started the celebration. But the cheers weren’t just for Sylte, they also were for all the Roughriders who backed him up.
Off to a fast start
After the 8-0 win to start the day, the Roughriders moved to 2-0 to start the Hladky Memorial Tournament.
He lost it in the sixth inning, but the Gillette Roughriders baseball team had already locked up the win over Gallatin Valley, Montana at that point. A bases-clearing triple by Kaleb Lewis sparked the offense in the second inning and Post 42 cruised to the 7-0 win at the 35th Annual Hladky Memorial Tournament.
“The story of the day was the pitching and defense,” Perleberg said after shutting out both opponents on the day. “We were a little lackadaisical to start there (in Game 2), but we answered with five or six in the second to answer the bell. It was good to see them respond.”
The Roughriders struck out three times to in the first inning, which was not the start Perleberg wanted after the 8-0 win earlier in the day. Going into the second inning, Perleberg told his team in the dugout to be “acting different than what we feel. I know we’re a little tired.”
The response was immediate and the slim 1-0 lead was quickly extended. The Roughriders loaded the bases and Kaleb Lewis cleared them with a three-run double to cap a five-run second inning.
“Lewis is red hot right now,” Perleberg said of his right fielder, who went 5-6 with five RBIs during the two games Thursday.
The double made it 6-0 heading into the third inning. Kaden Race and Mason Powell also drove in two runs apiece during the 7-0 win.
On the mound, Rivenes was struggling with his command a little at the start of the game, but he said the jaw-dropping defensive play in the top of the third inning put him on the right track.
With runners at first and second base, Rivenes pumped a strikeout past a batter, before Tanner Richards fired a throw to first base for the pick off. Then Mason Powell threw a strike across the diamond to Sylte at third, who tagged out the advancing runner for the triple play.
“That triple play really got me going and the adrenaline pumping. It really got me focused up,” Rivenes said. “That’s the first triple play I think I’ve ever seen.”
Rivenes finished the game with six shutout innings, one hit and nine strikeouts. Dalton Martin closed out the seventh inning and only gave up one hit.
“It felt really good tonight,” Rivenes said. “I just knew that when I’m at my best, most guys can’t hit me. You just have to go up there with confidence and believe in yourself and that’s what I did tonight.”
After Hayden Sylte’s perfect five-inning game on the mound earlier Thursday, the Roughriders finished the day outscoring opponents 15-0 and only giving up two hits.
The win moved the Roughriders to 25-5 on the season. But their short-term goal is all about winning the 35th Memorial Hladky Tournament on their home field.
