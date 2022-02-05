The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team won its second game of the weekend with a 62-48 win over Cheyenne South on the road Saturday.
The Bolts made it back to the No. 1 spot in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings this weekend and took an early 19-17 lead over the Bison after the first quarter. Thunder Basin extended the lead to 34-26 going into the break at halftime.
In the second half, the Bolts grew its lead to 13 points going into the fourth before closing out the game to improve to 13-3 on the season.
Senior guard McKale Holte led the way with 22 points on six 3-pointers, followed by senior Deegan Williams with 21, senior Ryan Baker with 10 and junior Kayden LaFramboise with six. Williams finished with a team high nine rebounds and four steals. Senior Cade Ayers collected seven rebounds and four steals.
The Bolts will return to the court next weekend for a pair of big home games against Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East. Thunder Basin will host No. 5-ranked Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday and No. 4-ranked East at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at TBHS.
