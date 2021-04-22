The Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team earned its first win playing in the Champions Indoor Football League (CIF) by beating the Dodge City Law 56-44 Thursday night in Kansas.
The win brings the Mustangs to 1-2 in league play and 3-2 overall.
Wyoming put on a show offensively with nine total touchdowns on the day. Wide Receiver Alex Noble led the charge with three touchdown catches.
On defense, cornerback Jalen Hicks was able to secure the Mustangs' first league win with a fumble recovery in the endzone to seal the victory with six seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Thursday was the Mustangs first road game of the season after hosting its first four games in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex. Wyoming will take next weekend off for a bye week before returning to action May 8.
The Mustangs will host the Omaha Beef at 7 p.m. May 8 in the Wyoming Center.
