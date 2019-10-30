Emma Jarvis’ decision to play college soccer in her hometown turned out to be the right one — both for Jarvis and the Gillette College Pronghorns.
Jarvis, a Campbell County High School 2019 graduate, is a starting forward as a freshman and has the second-most points on the high-powered Gillette College offense.
“She’s a special player for the state of Wyoming,” Pronghorns head coach Nate Ulness said. “She’s got that grit. She’s got the speed. She’s got the technical ability and is just super athletic. So, there was a lot of pieces that we could build around and go with.”
Last year as a senior at CCHS, Jarvis tallied few goals and saw her team get shut out in several games on the way to a 2-11-1 record.
“It was more of a withholding Camel pride thing for us,” Jarvis said. “We knew we weren’t going to be amazing that year, but it was kind of just we don’t care if we win or lose. It’s about being a Camel.”
After moving up to the college level, it’s been a different story for Jarvis and the Pronghorns. She’s tallied the second-most assists in Region IX this season with 11, and she’s tacked on the second-most goals on the team with 13 going into the semifinals of the Region IX tournament Saturday in Denver.
The team has tallied 78 goals in 16 games, more than triple its total from last season.
Jarvis said she could see success coming before she even stepped on the field with this year’s group of Pronghorns.
“When I heard how good everybody was going to be, it was kind of exciting. It was like, ‘Oh, we’re going to be good. We’re going to score,’” Jarvis said. “And then I got here and it just happened.”
Her performance at the front has helped the Pronghorns to their best record in team history (14-2 overall), double the victories of the 2018 season.
Jarvis’ style of play is to pass first and shoot when she has nobody to pass to. It’s given her double-digit assists and goals this season. On the other hand, teammate Jaycie Greene, who leads the region with 20 goals, has more of a “see net, shoot ball” mentality.
“It depends on the circumstance or situation, but overall I think she’s more of a pass than a shooting (player),” Greene said about Jarvis. “I think it’s just the way that she’s set up and just really helps to benefit the rest of us (to) take those shots and have those, which is really crucial. But she’s also got a great leg to be able to finish.”
Jarvis committed to the Pronghorns to play with longtime friend Kierra Cutright and her former high school coaches Ulness and Carl Matson.
Cutright took a year off from playing this season, but she plans to join Jarvis next year when they’re both sophomores, Jarvis said. Matson was her head coach at Campbell County High School while Ulness, the head coach of the Pronghorns, was an assistant to Matson.
Jarvis also is a member of the Pronghorns basketball team, and she’ll start playing that sport as soon as the soccer playoff run ends. She will need to miss at least one game. The women’s basketball team starts its regular season schedule this weekend in Sheridan against the Wyoming All-Stars while the soccer team is in Denver.
Sophomores Karlie Valdez and Sydney Thompson also play both soccer and basketball for the Pronghorns.
“We’re going to be a little bit behind just with like training and weight lifting,” Jarvis said. “So we’re going to have to put in a lot of work to get caught up.”
Gillette College will play Western Nebraska Community College in the semifinals of the Region IX tournament Saturday. Gillette beat Western Nebraska 3-1 in their only game of the season.
“We needed to capitalize on their mistakes and the way they played against us. We just kind of had a rough game,” Jarvis said about the last meeting with Western Nebraska. “We should’ve buried them that game, and I think that’s our plan this time.”
If the Pronghorns can get past Western Nebraska, they will achieve a goal they set at the beginning of the season: play in the Region IX championship for the first time in the team’s three-year history.
“This is where they wanted to be and they’re one game away from attaining what we set out as our goal for the year,” Ulness said. “And with this group I think we can go even further than that.”
Laramie County Community College, ranked No. 3 nationally, plays Sheridan College in the other Region IX semifinal game Saturday.
