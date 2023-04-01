Basin Nation Indoor Track
Thunder Basin’s Derek Pitts competes Friday, Feb. 8, 2023 in the 55-meter hurdles during the Basin Nation indoor track meet at the Campbell County Recreation Center in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar

Thunder Basin High School showed out in its first outdoor track event of the season, winning first among the girls and taking third among the boys at the Wheatland Invite.

