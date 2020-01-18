Thunder Basin had a chance to see a bit of competition from the 4A West Friday night, as Green River High School (2-6) made the long trip across the state.
The TBHS boys basketball team won handily in the end 81-57, but it wasn’t the performance it had envisioned. A lack of energy in the first half allowed the Wolves to stick right with the Bolts, only trailing 36-30 at halftime, before the Thunder Basin offense started to come along in the second half.
“We weren’t very good right off the bat. I thought we were just soft on everything we did,” TBHS coach Rory Williams said. “It wasn’t bad. It was just good enough, and that’s not us. We want to throw that first punch, especially in our own gym. Especially with two weeks off.”
Green River was still within six points three minutes into the third quarter. Senior Mason Hamilton and sophomore Deegan Williams both had driving layups answered by the Wolves to make it 42-36, before the Bolts started to pull away.
Untrue to form, the Bolts were doing most of their work in the paint rather than with the 3 to start the third. Sophomore McKale Holte used a slick move to get into the paint and convert the and-one layup and then Hamilton pushed the lead up to double digits with a fast-break layup with 4:20 left.
That small run seemed to inject some confidence into the Bolts and their 3-point shot started to fall again.
Senior Hayden Sytle hit a pair of 3s a little over a minute apart to give TBHS a 53-40 lead. After assisting the second one, Deegan Williams gave a subtle fist pump as if to say “this is more like it.”
The Bolts went into the fourth quarter with a 56-42 lead following a late 3 by senior Blaine Allen, and they continued to pull away.
Four points from Holte and another 3 from Sylte in the first two minutes of the fourth pushed the advantage to 63-44. Green River responded with a small run of its own to close the gap to 65-52, but senior Jordan Klaasen put an end to it with a corner 3 with 4:10 remaining.
“It started on the defensive end. Our defense was a lot better (than the first half),” Sylte said. “They kept up pretty good in the first half, but we kind of wore them down, which led to good shots.”
Klaasen had one more 3 and a layup in the waning minutes to help seal the 81–54 win. Allen also had a quick scoring spurt in the final four minutes, hitting two more 3s and spinning in the lane for a tough layup.
During the first half struggles, the Wolves were going right to the rim and the Bolts didn’t handle it well.
“The paint killed us. A couple offensive rebounds killed us, but just the points in the paint kind of killed us in the beginning and made it stay close for awhile,” Sylte said. “Trying to keep the energy up when we’re not making shots, that’s definitely something that can improve.”
Sylte wasn’t happy with the level of play in the first half, but at the end of the day, it all counts the same in the W column.
“A win’s a win, even if it’s ugly. We’ll take it and we’re not going to give it back,” Sylte said. “After the long break, it’s nice to get the win and now we’ll get ready for Pierre tomorrow.”
Sylte and Allen both scored 16 points apiece, but it was Holte that led the team with 22. Holte is known for his deadly shooting, but attacking the rim was where he made hay Friday night. Williams finished with 11 points and six assists.
Thunder Basin finishes the week against T. F. Riggs High School (Pierre, South Dakota). Tip off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
