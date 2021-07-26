At 21 years old, Tex’s days of competing at the National High School Finals Rodeo seemed to be a distant memory.
A smaller-than-average brown horse, Tex has been doing barrel racing events in the college rodeo circuit for Eastern Wyoming College with owner Shay Hough for the past two years. His last competition was in May.
Tex hasn’t run in a pole bending event since 2019, but that changed last week when the horse competed in the NHSFR in Lincoln, Nebraska.
The veteran horse wasn’t competing with his owner, however. Hough leased Tex to Ashlyn Goven of Rozet for this year’s national competition.
The idea to rent Tex for the finals came from horse trainer and family friend Sara Reed, Goven said.
“We were kind of just messing around talking about pole horses and me not knowing what horse I was going to use and (Reed) kind of threw out the idea of Tex,” Goven said. “At first it was kind of a joke, but we ended up messaging Shay and Shay said, ‘Go for it.’”
Tex helped Hough win a national championship as the all-around cowgirl in 2017. This year was Tex’s fifth NHSFR, Hough said.
Despite being one of the oldest horses in the competition, Goven trusted Tex’s experience in the pole bending event. Goven, an incoming senior who takes classes online through the Western Christian Academy, was competing in her second NHSFR and appreciated what Tex brought to the arena.
Goven’s first pole bending run was last Tuesday morning. In her first-go, Goven and Tex finished fourth with a time of 20.377 seconds. In the second-go on Thursday evening, the pair finished 11th at 20.324.
The two scores gave Goven third place in the average at 40.701 and a spot competing with the other top-20 riders for the finals Saturday night.
Goven didn’t just find success with newly acquainted Tex. Goven finished first in the first-go of barrel racing with a time of 17.494, earning her a $2,026.44 jackpot.
Goven rides her own horse, 8-year-old DJ, for barrel racing.
Goven’s success in the first round of barrel racing didn’t translate into the next run as she finished 158th in the second-go with a time of 22.77. But her first-place finish in the first-go was enough to get everybody’s attention.
There were roughly 1,700 contestants from 43 states at the NHSFR, and Goven was making sure her name stuck out.
She said she almost always feels nervous leading up to a rodeo event. But with the comfort of having a proven winner like Tex, Goven went into Saturday’s pole bending short-go with a clear head.
“I wasn’t nervous at all,” Goven said. “I had a pretty good feeling that it was going to be a good, solid run. Tex knew what he was doing, and so I just had to get out of his way and let him do what he knows how to do.”
In the pole bending finals, Goven finished fourth in the nation with a time of 20.377 seconds. Her time in the short-go put her at fifth place in the average with a time of 61.275.
Her success in both pole bending and barrel racing throughout the NHSFR earned her second place for all-around cowgirl.
“I was pretty ecstatic about it,” Goven said. “I was watching the standings all week long and I was up there at the top. Just to have that outcome, I wasn’t expecting it, really. It felt pretty good.”
The second-place finish for all-around cowgirl was a great result for the cowgirl who went into nationals not expecting much of anything.
“I felt like I was super, super unprepared,” Goven said. “I was running a pole horse I’d been on for less than 30 days and I was on my third-string barrel horse, so I was just kind of hoping for the best, but I was definitely not expecting this good of an outcome.”
Though she was just borrowing Tex for the NHSFR, Goven will always be thankful for the opportunity to ride him for this year’s national rodeo.
“It was awesome to have a horse that knows how to do that,” Goven said. “He’s clearly a winner and he was able to do what he knows how to do best, just to be able to sit there and experience that was a super good feeling.”
Goven will have one more year of eligibility for the NHSFR next year. While she’ll have to qualify first, Goven’s goal is to be there for the final round one more time.
Morman makes finals for barrel racing
Goven was one of three local rodeo athletes to finish in the top-10 in their respective events. Gillette’s Jordan Morman finished seventh in the second-go for barrel racing with a time of 17.505 and Rozlyn Herren finished seventh in the first round of goat-tying with a time of 7.94.
Morman was the only other local athlete to qualify for the short-go Saturday night, doing so in barrel racing with a 35.498 average through two rounds (11th place).
In the finals, Morman finished seventh in the short-go with a time of 17.639, which put her at seventh in the average at 53.137.
Goven and Morman’s performances in the finals helped guide Team Wyoming to a second-place finish overall for the girls with a score of 3,085. The Team Wyoming boys finished 10th with a score of 2,005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.