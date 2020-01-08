Gillette College’s toughest test of the early season came Wednesday at Rock Springs against No. 17-ranked Western Wyoming Community College.
The Pronghorn men’s basketball team was 14-1 coming into the game, but the Mustangs galloped out to a, 11-0 lead to start and led wire to wire. Gillette clawed its way to within six points at 78-72 after being down by 22 in the first half, but WWCC closed on an 11-4 run for the 89-76 win.
Pronghorns coach Shawn Neary said the Mustangs just played harder and that his team didn’t execute the game plan, especially on defense.
Western Wyoming was particularly effective from behind the 3-point line, shooting 43% from deep. That includes eight made treys in the first half to help boost the Mustang to a 22-point lead after nine minutes of play.
Gillette College’s struggles started from the opening tip with three early turnovers turning into an 11-0 Mustang lead three minutes into the game.
It wasn’t until the final four minutes of the first half that the Pronghorns started to cut into the lead, which had doubled to 22 points. A mid-range jumper by sophomore Jayden Coke and a 3-pointer by freshman Teonta McKeithen on back-to-back possessions made it 43-30 with 3:23 left.
McKeithen and freshman Jo Jones both scored over the next two minutes and a 3-pointer by sophomore Bradley Akhile cut the lead down to 49-38 going into halftime.
Turnovers were the story for Gillette College early in the first half, leading to 15 points for the Mustangs.
The Pronghorns found some life in the second half and used the first five minutes to get back within striking distance. They were down 53-40 when Neary was called for a technical foul that seemed to energize the team, and Gillette scored seven straight over the next two minutes.
Freshman Isaac Mushila converted an and-one layup and then Akhile and Coke both scored in the paint to put the Pronghorns right back in the game trailing just 53-47 with 15 minutes left.
The teams traded buckets the next four minutes and it was still a six-point game after McKeithen scored on a contested drive to make it 60-54 with 11 minutes left.
That’s when the Mustangs caught their second wind and closed the door with a 15-3 run.
WWCC hit three triples during a four-minute stretch and it looked in control with a 73-57 lead with 7:12 left to play.
The Pronghorns had one last run, but it wasn’t enough. Mushila went on a personal 6-2 run and freshman Gary Solomon added three points over the next four minutes, but 78-72 was the closest they could get.
Western Wyoming went on an 11-4 run to finish off the Pronghorns, led by Trey Marble’s six 3-pointers and 25 points.
Gillette College was led by Akhile with 15 points, while Mushila finished with 13 points and five rebounds. Coke and McKeithen were the other Pronghorns in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
As a team, the Pronghorns shot 40% from the field and 33% from 3-point range.
The loss to start the Region IX North schedule drops Gillette to 14-2 on the season and 0-1 in region play. The team returns to the Pronghorn Center on Saturday to host Central Wyoming College (10-5) at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.