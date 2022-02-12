The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team fell to No. 1-ranked Cheyenne East 66-54 on Saturday at TBHS.
The Bolts went into the matchup ranked No. 3 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media basketball rankings while the undefeated Thunderbirds were the unanimous No. 1 team.
Thunder Basin struggled on both sides of the ball in the first quarter and fell behind 24-6 after the first eight minutes. The Bolts bounced back with a big second quarter to trim East's lead to 32-26 going into the halftime break.
The Bolts kept the momentum in the third quarter and were behind just four points going into the fourth but a handful of turnovers led to the Thunderbirds closing out the game at the free throw line.
Junior Joelie Spelts led the team with 19 points, followed by junior Laney McCarty with 14, sophomore Kambel Cox with eight and junior Kinley Solem with seven.
The loss puts the Bolts at 14-4 on the season going into the last three regular season games. Thunder Basin will return to the court next weekend for a pair of conference games with Kelly Walsh and Sheridan.
The Bolts will play the Trojans on Friday in Casper before hosting the Broncs on Saturday at TBHS.
