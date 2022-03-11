The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team had a tight battle with the undefeated Cody Fillies but couldn't overcome a big first-half deficit to fall 63-51 in the Class 4A state semifinals Friday in Casper.
The Bolts went into the matchup as the East No. 2 seed and beat West No. 3 seed Green River 47-38 in the quarterfinals Thursday. The undefeated Fillies went into state as the West No. 1 seed after winning the Class 4A West regional tournament last weekend and beat Campbell County 51-27 in the quarterfinals.
Cody ran out to a quick 17-4 start which included a 9-0 run to end the first quarter. The Bolts offense responded by scoring 13 points in the second quarter but the Fillies took a 34-17 lead going into the halftime break.
Thunder Basin started the second half on a 7-0 run to get within 10 points but the Fillies maintained their lead 46-34 going into the final eight minutes. In the fourth quarter, a 13-5 run by the Bolts trimmed Cody's lead to just four points late in the game.
Down 55-49 with 1:38 left in the fourth quarter, the Bolts had a handful of opportunities to close the gap but Cody was able to sink 13 free throws in the final period to seal its spot in the state championship game.
Junior Laney McCarty led the Bolts with 17 points, followed by Joelie Spelts with 14 and senior Gabby Mendoza, senior Risa Pilon and sophomore Attie Westbrook with five points apiece.
Thunder Basin will play in the third-place game against Natrona County. The Mustangs are the West No. 2 seed and lost to East No. 1 seed Cheyenne East in the semifinals Friday.
The Bolts and Mustangs will play for third place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
