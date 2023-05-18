Thunder Basin High School kicked off its state softball tournament with a run-rule win over Rock Springs, 15-5.
The Tigers struck first with two runs in the first inning from a double and two RBI singles. The Bolts' defense adjusted as Rock Springs went the next two innings without a run.
Thunder Basin put up two runs with Lauren O'Loughlin's RBI double and Caitline Kaul's RBI single.
Ella Partlow found her stuff in the circle with two strikeouts in the second inning. She finished with four strikeouts to nine hits allowed. Throughout the night, coach Doug Cox said the defense came up big when they needed it most.
While the defense stepped up, the offense exploded. The Bolts brought three runs home in the second and followed it up with seven runs in the third. An error in the second followed by a Partlow two-run homer in consecutive at bats gave the Bolts a 5-2 lead after two innings.
"We really started to use each other as teammates," O'Loughlin said. "We picked each other up and worked together to get those runs."
Working as a team has been an emphasis for the Bolts since the start of the 2022 season. The Bolts feel that they can beat anybody when they are not just playing with each other, but playing for each other.
The Bolts have been consistent in the long game all season and the third inning it showed. Two batters knocked a ball beyond the fence and Macie Selfors showed her speed as she scored on a in-the-park homer. Kalissa Terrell hit the first home run and Emma Kimberling hit a two-run homer in the at-bat before Selfors.
It wasn't just the long game in the third inning. Thunder Basin managed three more runs in three consecutive at-bats. Doubles from Kaul and Addy Rouse followed by a run from Rouse on a passed ball gave the Bolts a 10-run lead at the bottom of the third.
While the game was mostly out of reach, Rock Springs brought two runners home in the fourth and another in the fifth, putting the Bolts in danger of having to go all seven innings.
Thunder Basin pulled together to end the game in the fifth with three runs to bring the game to 15-5. Terrell had an RBI single near the top of the inning and the Bolts loaded the bases after Terrell's hit. A walk and a sac fly brought the final two runners home to end the game with a Bolts win.
The Bolts had 18 hits to only three strikeouts. All but one batter recorded a hit and seven had multiple hits with Kaul leading the way with four.
With the win, the Bolts will continue in the winner's bracket and face Cheyenne Central on Friday at 10 a.m. The Bolts went 3-0 during the regular season against Cheyenne Central.
