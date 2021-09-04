The Campbell County High School volleyball team finished in eighth place of the Gold Bracket at the Gillette Invite this weekend after going 3-0 on Friday and 0-3 on Saturday at CCHS.
The Camels started the tournament with a two-set win over Newcastle 25-19 and 25-19 before sweeping Sundance 25-20 and 25-14 to improve to 2-0 in the tournament. Campbell County finished day one of the tournament with another 2-0 sweep of Douglas winning 25-19 and 25-13.
After qualifying for the Gold Bracket for day two of the tournament, the Camels faced Rapid City Stevens. Rapid City beat Campbell County in two sets 25-20 and 25-23 to put the Camels in the consolation bracket.
The Camels next faced Natrona County in the second round, losing in two sets 25-13 and 25-15. The Camels ended the tournament with a two-set loss to Rapid City Central 25-22 and 25-19.
After the Cheyenne Invite and Gillette Invite tournaments, the Camels have a 5-6 record on the season. Campbell County will transition to conference play where they will face No. 4-ranked Thunder Basin in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball rankings.
The Bolts and Camels will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at TBHS. The Bolts beat the Camels in two sets 25-14 and 25-22 last weekend at the Cheyenne Invite.
For more on the Gillette Invite, check Tuesday's print edition or visit gillettenewsrecord.com.
