After beating the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A Friday, the Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team kept the momentum going by beating Green River 73-54 at home Saturday afternoon.
The Bolts came out of the first quarter tied at 16 with the Wolves before pulling away in the second period. Thunder Basin grew its lead in the second half.
Leading in scoring for the Bolts were juniors Deegan Williams and McKale Holte. Williams finished with 23 points and five rebounds while Holte added 21 points and five rebounds.
As a team, Thunder Basin out-rebounded the Wolves 24-16 and forced 16 turnovers. Offensively, the Bolts shot 53% from the field, including 9-25 (36%) from behind the 3-point line.
Inside the arc, the Bolts were 19-26 for a 73% clip and 8-9 at the free throw line.
Thunder Basin will go into conference play with plenty of momentum. The Bolts will travel to Kelly Walsh (2-5) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Casper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.