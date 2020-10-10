The Thunder Basin and Campbell County High School swimming and diving teams hosted Kelly Walsh and Newcastle for a meet Friday night.
Midway through the competition at the Campbell County Aquatic Center, the Bolts and Camels both honored their only seniors, Anna Talbott, of Thunder Basin, and Bryanna Eby, of Campbell County.
In the pool, Campbell County went 2-1 on the night. The Camels beat the Bolts 100-55 and Newcastle 100-34 while losing to Kelly Walsh 90-81.
The Bolts went 1-2 during the meet, losing to Campbell County and Kelly Walsh (126-50) while beating Newcastle 92-35.
The Camels took first place in five of the 12 events, including the 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard individual medley, 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay.
The Bolts won the one-meter diving event with scores from Maleah Cope, Sara Madsen, Brooke Zipperian and Malia Andersen.
Both Thunder Basin and Campbell County will look to make final adjustments before the playoffs. The Bolts and Camels will travel to Laramie Friday and Saturday before hosting the conference meet Oct. 23 and 24.
