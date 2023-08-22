Between the 12 fall sports at Campbell County High School and Thunder Basin High School, four teams will have new head coaches this season.
Typically, a new coach means a completely new way of doing things and running a program. But this year, these new head coaches are more about maintaining the tradition of the programs than a typical coach would, thanks to all four coaches’ prior experience with the teams and schools.
Each of Campbell County and Thunder Basin had two openings at a head coaching position. The Camels brought in Orah Garst to coach the football team and Evan Strand to coach the cross-country team. For the Bolts, Marci Young will be the new boys and girls swim coach and Amy Gorsuch will take over the tennis program.
Two of the four new coaches moved up from assistant roles last year. Gorsuch was an assistant coach for six years under former Bolts tennis coach Paul Stevens while Evan Strand was an assistant with Trisha Pownall for the Camels’ cross-country team.
Garst has never coached in Gillette, but he went to Campbell County High School and played for the Camels. He graduated in 2006, which was the second-to-last year that the Camels won the state championship.
Coach Young has never coached high school swim, but she has coached most of the great swimmers that dominated the state in Gillette from the early 2000s to 2016. Young was a middle school club swim coach, and she says she has spent most of her adult life in the pools at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
“If you look at (the Campbell County High School banners in the Aquatic Center) starting in ‘95, I had a (former) kid on almost every one of these championship teams,” she said. “To be able to take all the time and effort and knowledge that I gained over the years between coaching anything from a 6-year-old to kids who have gone on to swim in Olympic trials — it means a lot to me to take this program forward.”
All four coaches have seen Gillette rise to the top of the state in their sport, some as players and some as coaches. Strand was a part of the boys cross-country team in 2006 when the girls team won a state title. His coach, Ron Kline, led the Camels to 22 4A team titles in 19 years as a head coach. Both Strand and Pownall, who will remain involved with the team, learned under Kline.
Strand said that one of the main challenges of this year is ensuring the program and team is “establishing and maintaining the culture and tradition” in the Campbell County cross-country program.
For these four coaches, they know what it takes to be the best in Wyoming — and they know how to develop Gillette’s athletes into some of the best in the state.
The first year for a program with a head coach can be a challenge. Instilling the culture and expectations can take some time and learning on the job is always a challenge. But the experience the four coaches have with their teams in the past is a major advantage in the present.
Now it’s up to them, and the players, to get the teams to where they’ve all been before — at the top of the mountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.