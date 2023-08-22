Fall Sports: TBHS Swimming
Buy Now

Thunder Basin High School swim coach Marcie Young chats with senior Greelie Peterson during a practice at the Campbell County Schools Aquatic Center in Gillette on Aug. 15.

 Ed Glazar

Between the 12 fall sports at Campbell County High School and Thunder Basin High School, four teams will have new head coaches this season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.