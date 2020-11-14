Earning all-state honors means different things for Gabby Drube and Joelie Spelts.
Drube, a senior at Thunder Basin High School, and Spelts, a sophomore, were both named all-state for Class 4A volleyball following the team’s third-place finish at the state tournament in Casper last weekend.
While Drube was “surprised and honored” to be named all-state in her final year as a Bolt, Spelts said the recognition is encouraging and motivating as she looks forward to the second half of her high school career.
“Everyone on that list is so good and it’s just very eye-opening to have my name put with those other players,” Spelts said. “I see them and they are so good, and just to see my name on there with them kind of just expands my view of myself.”
One of those names Drube and Spelts find themselves next to is Alexis Stucky, a junior from Laramie who’s already committed to play volleyball for the University of Florida. Stucky was named the 4A Player of the Year.
Thunder Basin met Stucky and the Plainsmen in the state semifinals last weekend.
“It makes me excited, because this is my second year playing and I’ve kind of got the whole speed of varsity level down,” Spelts said. “I can just focus on getting better and improving. The fact that I’ve gotten recognition as a sophomore just gets me very excited.”
While the Bolts fell to the eventual-champion Plainsmen in four sets, Drube said how the team played during the loss and immediately after in a third place win over Cheyenne East was more important than individual awards.
“I was glad to get (all-state) obviously, but I think the high note for me to end my season was those last games I got to play with my team,” Drube said. “All season I always thought about playing for the team and how I could help the team. I never played to get all-state.”
Through 24 matches this season, Drube accumulated 160 kills, 95 digs, 60 blocks and 29 aces. Also in 24 matches, Spelts had 75 blocks (13 solo) and 224 kills.
Both Drube and Spelts credit their teammates and coaching staff for their recognition.
“My teammates know me and they know they can tell me constructive criticism and that helps me a lot,” Spelts said. “I don’t want somebody to be afraid to tell me what I’m doing wrong, because I want to be able to improve it.
“I appreciate that they can be real with me and help me get better.”
While Drube was honored to be named all-state, the senior also was surprised she got the call from coach Wenett Martin.
“I was a little surprised, because my team has a bunch of good players on it, so I was surprised I got chosen out of everyone,” Drube said. “Without my teammates, I’d be nothing, honestly. They help tremendously.
“I honestly would just give it all to them because I would have never been able to do anything without them.”
Without her teammates, Spelts said she wouldn’t have come close to 224 kills in a season shortened by COVID-19.
“Offensively, we need a good pass and we need a good set for me to get a good hit,” Spelts said. “Without my amazing teammates I couldn’t have had those chances to make a good play.”
The only hardware or trophy that was on the minds of Drube and her teammates was a state championship, she said. While the Bolts came up just short, Drube said individual performances and statistics were the last thing on her mind.
“Anyone that gets it feels honored and says ‘Oh, that’s cool’ but I never really thought about it the entire season,” Drube said. “During the season all I thought about was if our team was going to win. I never thought about how good I was doing.”
While Drube and the other three Thunder Basin seniors played their last game as a Bolt last Saturday, Spelts said she’s still trying to adjust to the coaching staff expecting her to be a new vocal leader going forward.
”Last year I never really got in trouble because I was just a freshman,” Spelts said. “This year (Martin’s) had higher expectations for me and if I wasn’t doing something she’d get on me about it.
But I appreciate that because I guess that means she cares about me.”
The Bolts’ third place finish at state gave the team an overall record of 19-6.
While Drube and Spelts had vastly different perspectives on what the award meant to them as individuals, both were able to reflect back on a season filled with COVID-19 restrictions and a whole lot of uncertainty. The strongest emotion the two shared after winning the award was gratitude.
Both Drube and Spelts were thankful for the recognition the award gave them. Both were thankful for the help they got from their teammates and coaches along the way.
Most importantly, Drube and Spelts were both thankful they could start, and finish, a full season in the first place.
