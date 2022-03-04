The Campbell County High School girls basketball team kept its season alive with a 49-40 win over Laramie on Friday at the Class 4A East regional tournament in Cheyenne.
The Camels moved to the consolation bracket after a 64-52 loss to Thunder Basin on Thursday. Campbell County faced Laramie in a win-or-go-home matchup after the Plainsmen lost to Kelly Walsh.
The Camels played a tough game defensively and took a 9-4 lead into the second quarter but the Plainsmen battled back to trim the Camels' lead to 21-19 going into the halftime break.
In the second half, Campbell County stretched its lead to 33-25 going into the fourth quarter before sealing the win at the free throw line down the stretch. The Camels shot 18 free throws in the final eight minutes.
Junior Madison Robertson led the Camels with 18 points, followed by freshman Kaylie Neary with nine, sophomore Cami Curtis with eight, junior Raimi Hladky with five and senior Maddie Jacobson with four.
The Camels will move on to play the loser between Sheridan and Cheyenne East in the consolation semifinals Saturday morning. A win will clinch a spot in the state tournament and a loss will end the Camels' season.
Campbell County will play either East or Sheridan at 9 a.m. Saturday in Cheyenne.
