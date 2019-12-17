The feeling in the Pronghorn Elementary School basketball gym was more like that of a golf tournament than a hoops competition.
The crowd in the bleachers was hushed while an 11-year-old kid stood on the free throw line taking shot after shot in silence. If he made a basket, the ref put his hand to the air and the judges, in chairs on either side of the shooter, recorded the score while the young contestant prepared for another attempt.
When he made his last of 25 shots, the crowd opened up with applause and the next shooter stepped up to the line with a determined look, focused on the 18-inch orange ring suspended 10 feet off the ground just shy of 15 feet in front of him.
This was the scene at the annual Elks Hoop Shoot Sunday afternoon. The contest had 12 kids ages 8-13 shooting for a chance to move on to the district hoop shoot Jan. 25 in Casper.
In the girls division, Jaicee Whitcher advanced in the 8-9 age group, Hadlee Tullis was first in the 10-11 group and Paityn Wieueck won the 12-13 age group.
“It was difficult because there was only four dribbles and my routine is like six, so I had to cut that down,” Tullis said about the rules of the shoot.
Payton Sorensen won the 8-9 boys division, Tyler Eisenhauer advanced in the 10-11 age group and Tatum Sorensen finished first in the 12-13 group.
Tatum Sorensen has been competing in the Elks Hoop Shoot for years, and won his age group each time. He competed on one leg this year because he tore his ACL and lateral meniscus and had surgery on one of his knees, he said.
“I like to shoot free throws, pretty much. And it’s just fun because you get to meet other kids,” Tatum Sorensen said.
He said that he has been as far as the state hoop shoot and dreams of playing college basketball someday.
There are five levels of competition for the Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot — local, district, state, regional and national. Each state in the United States sends competitors and more than 3 million boys and girls are expected to compete this year.
“Our focus is on veterans and children in need,” Gillette Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot Director Vicki Swenson said. “We feel that the Hoop Shoot is important because ... it develops grit.”
Swenson said that developing grit, courage and resolve is what the Elks hope to accomplish by putting kids in a challenging, competitive situation like the Hoop Shoot.
Regionals will be held in Colorado Springs on March 14 and the Elks pay for expenses and give competitors a warm-up suit. Nationals is April 18 in Chicago, and the champions get their names inscribed in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
There have been five national winners from Wyoming, according to the Elks Hoop Shoot website.
- Rock Springs’ Kyler Battleson won the 12-13 boys division in 2010-11 by making 24-25 shots.
- Worland’s Tommi Olson won the girls 8-9 age group in 2008-09. She also hit 24-25 free throws. Olson now is a sophomore guard on the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team.
- Douglas’ Tonya Jorgenson was the first Wyoming winner. She won the 12-13 girls division in 1980-81.
