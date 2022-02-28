Three blood-stained mats were rolled up one by one as hundreds of fans began to pile out of the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Medals were dispersed and tears were spilled at the completion of the Class 4A state wrestling tournament Saturday afternoon. Dozens of hours of practice and training came down to three 2-minute rounds to determine Wyoming’s best wrestlers.
For Thunder Basin High School, Saturday’s finale of the two-day tournament was a historic feat.
The Bolts finished second in the team standings with a score of 210.5. The second-place finish was the program’s best finish at state since the school opened in 2017.
Three Bolts collected state-champion medals. Two of the three collected the medals for the second time in as many years.
Sophomore Antonio Avila (126 pounds) and junior Lane Catlin (285) won their second career state championship medals. Sophomore Jais Rose (138) won his first state title to finish the weekend with 29 points.
Catlin dominates heavyweight bracket
It was no surprise to see Catlin wrestling in the championship match at 285 pounds. The junior went into the state tournament with a 36-0 record and won the state title at 220 pounds last year.
His state championship as a sophomore capped his season at 38-0.
Catlin was on the mat for just 167 seconds this weekend. He pinned all three of his opponents in the first period on his way to Saturday’s championship match.
In the title bout, Catlin was matched up with Cheyenne East’s Gavyn Aumiller. The heavyweight weight division was the last match to be wrestled in the tournament. Going into the final match, the Bolts stood in third place in the team standings, five points behind Sheridan.
Catlin took an early 2-0 lead with a takedown within the first 5 seconds of the championship match. Thirty seconds later, Catlin went up 5-0 after nearly pinning Aumiller to the mat.
Both wrestlers returned to their feet. Catlin took a deep breath. Aumiller was all that stood in front of his second straight undefeated season.
Catlin pounced at his opponent, taking control of his body and positioning Aumiller’s shoulders right in the center of the white and orange mat. Just 62 seconds into the title match, the referee’s whistle blew. Catlin pinned his fourth opponent of the tournament to win his 40th and final match of the season.
Catlin rose from the mat and pointed to the Thunder Basin fans in the packed Ford Wyoming Center. The junior held up two fingers on both hands, walking off the mat as a two-time state champion.
“It felt amazing,” Catlin said. “Every match I just go out there and act like it’s the biggest match of the year. It felt great.”
After celebrating with his teammates, the roughly 240-pound Catlin jumped into the arms of head coach Mikah Kadera. His pin awarded the Bolts six points, putting Thunder Basin one point ahead of Sheridan as the tournament came to an end.
Catlin’s pin was the final propellant to bring home Thunder Basin’s best finish in school history.
Avila repeats as state champ at 126 pounds
As a sophomore, Avila is now 2-0 in state championship matches. He won the 113-pound title last year before moving up to the 126-pound weight class this year.
Avila’s path to the title match this year was a little more tactical than Catlin’s. He won his first two matches with pins before beating Evanston’s Jaxin Moore by 12-1 major decision in the semifinal match Friday night.
Avila faced Jerred Smith of Kelly Walsh in the championship match Saturday afternoon. The sophomore took immediate control of the match with a takedown in the first 30 seconds to take a 2-0 lead.
Avila finished the first period with a 5-0 lead and continued to build on it through the second round, eventually taking a 9-1 lead into the final two minutes. In the final period, Avila bumped his lead to13-3 before closing out the match with a 13-4 win by major decision.
The sophomore’s second state title put his final record at 42-5. His strategy going into the championship match was to be offensive and opportunistic, a strategy that couldn’t have worked out better for him.
“I knew he was going to be really defensive against my stuff and I knew it was going to be tough,” Avila said. “I just kind of waited for him to get out of position so I could get my double-leg in and I just stayed in my position.”
Saturday’s state championship win is no better or worse than his title last year. All championship wins are satisfying for their own reasons.
“They’re all the same to me,” Avila said. “They all feel good. This one feels really good.”
Rose takes state title at 138 pounds
Rose had a dominating run of his own in the 138-pound bracket in Casper. He won his first match with a pin in the second period to advance to the quarterfinal round.
In the second round, Rose beat Laramie’s Fischer Hawkins by technical fall 18-3 and beat Natrona County’s Beau Russell by technical fall 17-1 in the semifinals.
Rose advanced to Saturday’s championship match where he was matched up with Natrona County’s Dylan Brenton.
In the title match, Rose took an early 2-0 lead with a takedown before both wrestlers returned back to their feet. Midway through the first period, Rose caught Brenton out of position and was able to take him to the mat, pinning both shoulders to the ground.
The sophomore’s first state championship came by pin 1 minute and 28 seconds into the match.
“It felt pretty good,” Rose said. “It definitely gives me a lot momentum looking forward.”
Eight other Bolts, four Camels place at state
The Bolts finished with a total of 11 state-placers. Wrestlers needed to finish in the top 6 of their respective weight class to place in the state tournament.
Thunder Basin had two more wrestlers in Saturday’s championship matches. Cael Porter (145 pounds) and Aidyn Mitchell (220) both finished second after losses in the state championship match.
Porter lost by 6-3 decision to Billy Brenton of Natrona County and Mitchell lost by 3-2 decision to Davin Mattimoe of Cheyenne Central.
Cort Catlin finished third at 170 pounds, Dylan Skillings finished third at 285 pounds, Dillon Glick finished fourth at 195 pounds, Deyton Johnson finished fourth at 160 pounds, Lance Streifel finished fourth at 120 pounds and Ashton Leegaard finished fifth at 120 pounds.
“I’m proud of the guys for coming out today and competing,” Kadera said. “I’m proud of them for wrestling back and getting that second-place trophy.”
Campbell County finished the tournament in 10th place with a team score of 68. The Camels had four state-placers, including Colt Welsh in fourth at 113 pounds, Tayce Lake in fifth at 106 pounds, Lucas Hill in fifth at 132 pounds and Cohen Granzer in fifth at 182 pounds.
In Class 2A, Wright finished eighth as a team with 96 points. The Panthers finished with four state-placers.
Charlee Thomson finished second at 195 pounds, Ethan Mack finished third at 285 pounds, Colten Smith finished third at 170 pounds and Wyitt Knight finished fourth at 113 pounds.
