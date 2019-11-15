The Gillette College women’s basketball team dominated play from the first quarter in the team’s home opener against Colorado Northwestern on Thursday.
The Pronghorns (4-1) used in-your-face defense and effective ball movement on offense to streak out to a 50-15 halftime lead at the Pronghorn Center. They rolled on to their largest margin of victory this season, 95-47 over the visiting Spartans (0-7).
“Defensively in the first half, we did a great job of executing our defensive fundamentals,” Pronghorns coach Liz Lewis said. “One great thing offensively is that everyone contributed. … We had 50 points at half, and not one player in double digits.”
Gillette tallied 27 assists as a team and often used its speed to beat opponents to the basket with a quick pass to the post from beyond the arc. The Pronghorns hit 52% of their shots and 35% from three-point range, while the Spartans shot below 30% from the field on the night.
“We play our good defense and then we just transition,” said guard Sydney Prather, who recorded seven steals, seven assists and 11 points for the Pronghorns. “We run. We get it down the floor. That’s where most of our points come from, is from running.”
Gillette’s leading scorer Kobe King-Hawea, who averaged almost 25 points a game before facing the Spartans, shot 3-for-8 field goals and 0-for-4 from three-point range for six total points. The other members of the team picked up the slack, and seven of the nine Pronghorns finished the night with double-digit scoring.
King-Hawea fouled out in the final minutes of the fourth quarter and led the team with 11 assists.
“She knows that if she doesn’t have a good scoring game, she’s going to capitalize on something else,” Gillette guard Kindall Seamands said. “If you’re down in one part of your game, then you pick it up in something else. And the team has your back.”
Seamands, a 5-foot-3 guard from Wright, led the Pronghorns with 15 points. She said that she has been more confident with her shot. Seamands averaged four points a game going into Thursday’s game.
“I didn’t even realize,” Seamands said about her leading performance. “I finally finished layups, which has been riding me all this time. … I always passed, or I was too hesitant.”
Gillette forward Brooke Gumber led the team with eight rebounds.
The Spartans were led in scoring by Dani Russo and Talia Afuvali, who combined for 25 points.
The Pronghorns have beat each of their last four opponents by 20 points or more after losing to the Wyoming All-Americans 76-75 to start the season.
Gillette is scheduled to play Dawson Community College (2-3) at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Pronghorn Center.
