Thunder Basin held a lead against the eventual state runner-up Cheyenne East in the third game of the 2022 season. Then the Bolts allowed two punts to be returned for touchdowns late in the game that they eventually lost by 10.
Trent Pikula saw his football team drop a couple of winnable games in the 2022 season due to errors on special teams plays. He made sure this offseason that those errors would not happen again in 2023.
“It’s been a huge emphasis for us,” Pikula said. “The kids understand that because we’ve put so much time into it. When it’s special teams, everyone is involved. Special teams will not cost us games this year, and hopefully it helps us win games.”
The players on the team are taking pride in the new responsibilities of special teams, even upperclassmen who might already be starting in multiple positions. This year more than any year, special teams spots are earned, not given.
Discipline has been the key to the Bolts’ offseason workouts and practices. Attention to detail in everything, including the sometimes overlooked special teams plays are meticulously practiced.
“Everything starts with your senior class — if they’re following through then everyone else does too,” Pikula said. “In the first week of practice, they’ve been great. They’ve set the tone with their attitudes.”
Pikula saw it over the summer with the team’s weight room attendance. The seniors led the way which permeated through the other grade levels on the team.
There are 17 seniors on the team, which is around middle-of-the-pack in terms of senior numbers in Pikula’s tenure as the Bolts’ football coach.
The discipline is what Pikula hopes gets his Bolts team over the hump. The Bolts have lost in the first round of the playoffs in the last two years after falling short in the championship game against Cheyenne East in 2020.
It will also help to have continuity in some key areas of the team. Alonso Aguilar, a senior, will return as the Bolts’ signal-caller for the second-straight year. Aguilar is just the third starting quarterback in Thunder Basin’s young history. Along with Aguilar, the offensive line will retain most of its starters from last year.
The Bolts did lose some key pieces on offense like Kayden LaFramboise — who is playing for the University of Wyoming — and Nicolas Black — who will play in Division III this fall. Some of the outside offensive weapons might be different, but the offense’s foundation will remain the same.
“You have those five, six pieces coming back and your offense is going to start clicking,” Pikula said.
While the offense keeps its quarterback, the defense has been dominating as Pikula might’ve hoped. The Bolts have been flying to the ball in practices and the defense has been on the aggressive.
The extra success the team has seen in the early practices have come from the Bolts’ emphasis on discipline and effort this season. Peyton Brown, a senior who plays in the trenches, thinks this team is capable of reaching the state championship game for the first time since his freshman year with the new attitude around the team.
“We’ve got to stay locked in,” Aguilar said. “The past couple years we come in, we start off strong, we’re locked in at practice everyday, then in the middle of the year we lay off. It’s October, we don’t really want to be here, we’re coming into practice going through the motions. We need to stay locked in and disciplined.”
The 17 seniors including both Aguilar and Brown are making sure that the team stays locked in. It’s easier now with the excitement of the season up ahead, but the true resolve of the team will be tested as the season gets longer.
