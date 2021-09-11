The Thunder Basin High School volleyball team improved to 12-6 on the year with a 4-1 showing at the Star Valley Invitational tournament this weekend in Afton.
The Bolts started the two-day tournament with a 2-0 sweep of Cokeville 25-18 and 29-27 and a 2-0 sweep of Rich County of Utah 25-17 and 25-23 on Thursday, TBHS coach Wenett Martin said.
Thunder Basin beat Jackson in three sets 28-30, 25-22 and 25-23 to start day two on Saturday before dropping to Star Valley 25-19 and 25-19 for the team's only loss of the tournament. The Bolts finished the weekend with a 2-0 sweep of Evanston 25-22 and 25-22.
Thunder Basin is ranked No. 4 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball rankings. The Bolts will move on to play Sheridan for a conference game on Thursday.
The Bolts and Sheridan will play at 5 p.m. Thursday in Sheridan.
