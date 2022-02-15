A total of five athletes from Gillette have qualified for this weekend’s Class 4A boys state swim meet. Campbell County’s David Fenderson and CJ Gaskins will represent the Camels along with Thunder Basin’s Treyden Smith, Eric Thompson and Ethan Tuckett.
Fenderson qualified in the 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard butterfly. Gaskins qualified in the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle.
Eric Granat, Giancarlo Newman and Matthis Debryune will also participate in the relays for Campbell County.
For Thunder Basin, Smith is qualified in the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle. Thompson qualified in the 50-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke and Tuckett qualified in the 500-yard freestyle.
The Bolts finished fifth as a team with a score of 68 at the Class 4A East conference meet last weekend in Cheyenne. Campbell County finished sixth with a score of 52.
At last year’s state meet, Thunder Basin finished sixth and the Camels finished 10th.
The Class 4A state meet will be Friday and Saturday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
