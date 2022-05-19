The Thunder Basin High School boys soccer team dropped its first game of this weekend's Class 4A state tournament 3-1 in overtime to Jackson on Thursday in Cheyenne.
The Bolts went into the tournament as the East No. 4 seed while Jackson was the top seed from the West. Thunder Basin and Jackson ended the first half tied 0-0 but Cade Ayers gave the Bolts a 1-0 lead in the 65th minute off an assist by Jorge Suarez.
Jackson scored its first goal of the game less than 8 minutes later to send the game to overtime tied 1-1.
The Broncs broke the tie with a goal with 2:56 left in the first overtime period. Jackson scored one last goal with 7:59 left in the second overtime period to come away with the two-goal win.
Thunder Basin will move into the consolation bracket to play Laramie at 11 a.m. Friday. The Plainsmen lost to Rock Springs 1-0 in the first round Thursday.
