Remar Pitter went into his senior year hoping to set records and pique the interest of college coaches.
Pitter, a senior at Campbell County High School, has accomplished both just four weeks into the indoor track season.
During last weekend’s Air Force Meet in Colorado, Pitter broke a 28-year-old long jump record. His jump of 23 feet, 9.25 inches is a new school record and is the second longest jump in Wyoming history, coach Matt Albin said. Pitter finished 8.25 inches ahead of second place in the event.
Pitter’s jump of 23-9.25 last weekend is ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 11 in the country, according to milesplit.com.
Pitter was the owner of the old school record, which he broke as a junior last year. He topped Story Penning’s record of 20-8 last January. He broke the record by 7.5 inches, jumping a distance of 21-3.5.
Pitter also holds the outdoor long jump record at Campbell County with a distance of 24-4.5. His mark is just 2.25 inches behind the state record of 24-6.75 set by Brendan Ames of Cheyenne Central in 2007.
All state records for both indoor and outdoor track must be set at the state meet, Albin said.
He became the first Gillette boy in Campbell County history to win a state title in the long jump during last year’s outdoor season. He finished first with a distance of 23-0.25.
Motivation is key
Pitter was born in Jamaica before moving to Gillette with his family during junior high. He grew up idolizing Usain Bolt, who was an eight-time Olympic gold medalist from Jamaica. Bolt was a big reason Pitter decided to participate in track and field.
Pitter is far from just a jumper. On top of leading the state in the long jump, he is ranked No. 2 in the state in the high jump (6-3), No. 2 in the 200-meter dash (22.84 seconds) and No. 3 in the 55-meter dash (6.65), according to milesplit.com.
“I started the season in Natrona and jumped like a 23-6 and that was way better than where I started last year,” Pitter said. “Last year I was jumping in the 22s and this year I just come out of nowhere and jump a 23-6 and it’s just gotten better after that.”
The key to Pitter’s success so far this season has been using the disappointment from last year’s indoor state meet. He finished as the state runner-up with a jump of 21-6.5.
“That has definitely drove me,” Pitter said. “Last year I was not happy with myself that I didn’t get it because I was working hard all year long. But stuff happens. Now this is the year to come out and show everyone what I’ve got.”
Pitter hasn’t just excelled in field events for the Camels. He was also a part of last year’s state champion 4x200-meter relay team and regularly competes in the 55-meter dash and 200-meter dash as a sprinter.
“Coach Albin always says that sprinting is the key (to a good jump),” Pitter said. “Sprinting is the speed that you want to jump with and you want to have that same mentality.”
Putting on a show
Last weekend’s Air Force Meet featured nearly 100 teams from around the country. When they got to Colorado, his coach told Pitter about the meet’s long jump record that was nearly three decades old.
“When he told me the old record I knew I had to break it,” Pitter said. “I knew that record had to be mine.”
Pitter quickly found some friendly competition in the long jump with Chrisly Kelly-Cannon of Jefferson Academy of Colorado. Before the event, Kelly-Cannon told Pitter he was jumping 24 feet consistently all season.
“I just kind of said, ‘OK, bro, let’s put on a show,’” Pitter said. “He didn’t end up having such a good meet and I did, but it was still a great opportunity just going to a college meet and being able to set the record at a college meet.”
Micah Christensen has been the head coach for the Camels’ indoor track team since 2017. Seeing how far Pitter has come as a leader both on and off the track is one of the greatest rewards coaching has to offer, he said.
“He’s come such a long way in four years,” Christensen said. “He’s definitely one of the examples of the most growth I’ve ever seen in an athlete as a coach. … He’s really put in the extra time in the offseason and he’s evolved as a leader for us, no doubt.”
Breaking a record at a meet with as much history as the Air Force Meet was a memory Pitter won’t soon forget. But the accomplishment is just one more added to an already long list that only continues to grow.
Pitter’s ultimate goal is to continue his track and field career at the college level. Schools that have reached out to Pitter include Montana Technological University, the University of Montana, Chadron State College, Cornell College and the University of Wyoming.
But Pitter isn’t satisfied with what he’s been able to accomplish in high school just yet. He still has records and state titles calling his name.
The Class 4A indoor state track meet will be March 4-5 at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House.
