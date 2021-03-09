Both the Thunder Basin High School boys and girls basketball teams will go into this weekend’s Class 4A Basketball State Tournament as the No. 2 seed from the East.
After the girls lost to Cheyenne East 73-64 and the boys fell to Cheyenne Central 75-70 in the Class 4A East Regional Championship on Saturday in Cheyenne, both teams will pair up with the No. 3 seeds from the West in the first round of state Friday in Casper.
The girls will face Cody in the quarterfinals while the boys will play Green River. With the tournament being condensed to a two-day format because of COVID-19, both teams will have to adjust to playing two playoffs games in one day to make it to the state championship game Saturday night.
Boys survive the East
It’s been a stressful last month for the Bolts boys.
Seven of their last eight games have come against teams ranked in the top-5 of the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings. While Thunder Basin went 3-5 in those eight games leading into the state tournament, the Bolts won the games that mattered most to earn the No. 2 seed though the gauntlet that is the East region.
The path to the No. 2 seed was far from easy, as Thunder Basin had to play No. 4-ranked Campbell County, No. 1-ranked Sheridan and No. 2-ranked Cheyenne Central.
Against Campbell County in the first round of the Northeast Regional Tournament, the game was win-or-go-home because of a new regional tournament format used this year because of the pandemic.
“We ended the year on four tough road losses, so just to beat the Camels in that play-in game and to turn around and beat Sheridan in overtime an hour and a half later, that was really good for our guys’ confidence,” said TBHS coach Rory Williams.
After winning the Northeast Regional Tournament on Thursday, the Bolts had to travel to Cheyenne South’s campus to battle with Central for the No. 1 seed in the East. While Thunder Basin lost a close game, the marathon of tough opponents has prepared the team for what it will soon see in the state tournament.
“I like where we’re at right now,” Williams said. “To get second place in a region with eight really, really good teams, we’ll take that. Now we have to get ready for Friday against Green River.”
With the state tournament bracket now set, the path to a championship for the Bolts will be far from easy. But its a path Williams and his team are ready for after being battle-tested over the course of the last month.
“Green River is a tough team and obviously they’re very similar to us,” Williams said. “We were able to play them a couple weeks after Christmas break, so we’re kind of familiar with them, but we’ll continue to watch a lot of tape on them.”
Thunder Basin beat Green River 73-54 in January.
If the Bolts win in the first round, the semifinals would feature a matchup with the winner of the West’s No. 1 seed, Star Valley, and the East’s No. 4 seed, Cheyenne East. The Bolts lost to Cheyenne East 65-61 in their only game last month and did not face Star Valley during the regular season.
On the other side of the bracket, Cheyenne Central will play Rock Springs and Sheridan will play Riverton in the quarterfinals. The winner of those games will play each other for a spot in the state championship game.
“I think that the entire state tournament is going to be tough,” Williams said. “Obviously, our guys and myself are going to take it one game at a time. ... We’re not looking past anybody. Our kids understand that it’s one possession at a time starting Friday.”
Girls look to rebound from first loss to Wyoming team
After Saturday’s loss to Cheyenne East in the Class 4A East Regional Championship, TBHS coach LeeAnn Cox spent six hours watching film Sunday morning. While she’s upset her team lost only its second game of the season, she knows her team’s championship hopes are still very much alive.
“I am firm believer that through loss, through things like this, you grow,” Cox said. “We’re going to hit it hard (in practice) and we’re going to watch a little bit of the film and we’re going to grow through this.
“I don’t ever say there’s a good loss, but it’s a good wake up call that anybody is beatable on any given night.”
A staple of the Bolts’ 19-2 season to this point has been the team’s suffocating full-court defense. On their best nights, opponents struggled to even get the ball inbounds, let alone up the court.
Saturday against Cheyenne East, the Bolts defense surrendered 73 points to the Thunderbirds.
“We had about a 45- to 50-second stretch there where we gave up 12 points,” Cox said. “Obviously to win state, we can’t be giving up 73 points.”
Thunder Basin’s off day in the regional championship was out of character, Cox said, and the Bolts will use this last week of practice to correct some small things before their quarterfinal Friday morning.
Much like the boys, the path to a state title won’t be easy. If Thunder Basin wants to get it done, three high-quality teams are in their way.
Thunder Basin will see Cody for the first time this season during the first round. If the Bolts survive the Broncs, they will be paired with the winner of Natrona County and Sheridan.
While the Bolts swept Sheridan in the three games they played this season, like Cody, Thunder Basin did not see Natrona County in the regular season.
On the other side of the bracket, Cheyenne East will face Star Valley while Green River and Cheyenne Central play in the first round of the tournament. The winners of those games will play each other in the semifinals.
If the Bolts win twice Friday, they could potentially play Cheyenne East for the state title. Cox would welcome the rematch.
“I would love a rematch with East if we have that opportunity, but we have to take it one game at a time,” Cox said.
Thunder Basin’s 18-game win streak came to end with the loss to East. While it was fun while it lasted, Cox said it’s time for the Bolts to accomplish its ultimate goal of getting that hardware at state.
“As far as the win streak, it’s been a fun ride,” Cox said. “How you respond to adversity and loss in life defines you much more than how you respond when everything is going well.
“I’ve already played my basketball. This is their opportunity and their time.”
The Bolts girls will face Cody at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Casper College. The boys play Green River at noon Friday, also at Casper College.
For game updates, follow The Gillette News Record on Facebook and Twitter or visit gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.