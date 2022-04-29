The Campbell County High School boys golf team finished second at the Camel Invite on Thursday at Bell Nob Golf Course in Gillette. The Thunder Basin boys and girls team both finished third.
The Camel boys finished with a score of 327. The Bolts boys finished with a score of 338 and the Bolts girls finished with a score of 262. Campbell County didn't score a girls team.
Thunder Basin's Bodie Williams was the top finisher from Gillette. He finished second on the boys side with a score of 76. Bolts' Darby Barstad was the top finisher for the girls with a score of 76 to finish fourth.
For Campbell County, Shay Leupold finished third with a score of 77, Jackson Evans finished sixth with a score of 81 and Dawson Reed finished eighth with a score of 84. Connor King shot a shot an 85 and Eric Granat shot a 109. Myah Hammerquist was the Camels only female golfer and shot an 84 to finish seventh.
For Thunder Basin, Ethan Shelledy finished seventh with an 83, Eric McAimus shot an 89, Jace Delancey shot a 90, Deegan Williams and Jarred Renetski both shot 92s, Josh Klaussen shot a 96, Riley Mitchell shot a 98 and Kaden Allen shot a 99.
For the girls, Allysa Harcharik and Patience Wood tied for 10th with a score of 93. Emily Fox shot a 95, Sage Edwards shot a 97 and Tayvia Schackleford shot a 112.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.