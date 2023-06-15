The Gillette Roughriders are 3-1 to start their seven-game road trip in South Dakota this week.
The Roughriders are still second in the American Legion AA, behind only the Cheyenne Sixers. All games this week are non-conference tournament games.
Game 1: Gillette Roughriders 11, Rapid City Stars 0
Gillette started its road trip with one of the best pitching performances the team has had all year. Kelby Foss started on the mound and threw five innings and allowed two hits and no walks.
The Roughriders didn’t need much offense to win, but they certainly brought a lot in the second and third innings. Seth Petersen scored the first run of the game in the first inning on a sacrifice fly to left field. That was the only run of the first frame, but the Roughriders managed seven in the next two.
The Roughriders loaded the bases and capitalized on the opportunity, despite facing two outs. An error on Keyton Killian’s line drive brought Cason Loftus home for the first score of the inning. Two walks from Petersen and Mason Drube followed, giving Gillette its 4-0 lead.
After another quick turn on defense, the Roughriders returned to the plate and loaded the bases once again. Riley Schilling reached first on an error and the next two at-bats ended in walks. A third error in Hogan Tystad’s at-bat brought Schilling and Loftus home. Two at-bats later and Killian hit a sacrifice fly that brought Brady Richards home. Tystad crossed home plate on an error from the catcher after Richards’ run.
Foss and the defense retired the side in the bottom of the third to close the inning.
Richards hit a single in the top of the fourth that brought Loftus home for his third run of the night. In the final inning, the Roughriders added two more runs to give them a run-rule victory.
It wasn’t a bad night hitting for the Roughriders as much as a night where they didn’t need to hit. The team was walked 10 times and reached home on six Rapid City errors.
Game 2: Roughriders 6, Brandon Valley Lynx 5
Gillette continued its win streak after holding off Brandon Valley’s late-game comeback on Tuesday.
Both teams started slow as each finished the first two innings without a run. The Lynx loaded the bases with two hits and a walk in the first inning, but the Roughriders fielded the third out to prevent a run. Those were the only hits and lone walk of the first two innings from either team.
The third inning saw runs from both teams and each inning after that had a run scored. The Lynx scored first on a ground out to second while Aiden Zerr scored the run. A second ground out ended the inning for the Lynx. The Roughriders managed a run of their own when Richards ran home on a passed ball.
Brandon Valley retook the lead in the top of the fourth on an RBI single. Drube came in after Tystad got the first two outs to close the inning.
Gillette found its flow offensively in the fourth frame. The Roughriders, who had been having trouble hitting all night, started the inning with two hits and a walk. Dominic Hecker scored on another passed ball to tie the game. Three at-bats later and the Roughriders added two more runs on an error. It was the first lead of the game for Gillette.
Drube stayed on the mound for the rest of the game and commanded the strike zone. He finished with six strikeouts in three full innings of work. Two of his six strikeouts came in the fifth inning.
The Roughriders added to their lead in the fifth inning. Drube scored on an error and Hecker scored on another error during the next at-bat.
The six runs scored through five innings proved to be enough as the Lynx managed to only score three more runs in the game, two in the sixth and one in the seventh. The Lynx made a push at the end of the game, but the Roughriders defense helped Drube close the game.
Game 3: Gillette Roughriders 1, Mitchell Post 18 6
In what has become a rarity this season, the Roughriders were thoroughly outplayed in a Thursday night game against Mitchell Post 18.
Mitchell took an early lead, scoring two runs in the first and second inning. A single in the bottom of the first brought two Mitchell runners home who were aided by errors on the defense. Mitchell started the second inning with a walk, two hits and a sacrifice bunt to bring their lead to four.
Meanwhile, the Roughriders could only muster two hits and a walk in the first two innings combined.
Gillette managed to escape the third inning without a crucial defensive mistake, but the team had an error and a wild pitch that hit a batter in the fourth, giving Mitchell another run.
The Roughriders avoided a scoreless game in the seventh inning when Drube hit an RBI single, but the third and final out of the game came in the next at-bat.
The Roughriders will remain in South Dakota until Sunday for four more games after the Mitchell game.
