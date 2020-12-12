Two years ago, owning and managing his own professional football team was a distant fantasy for Keith Russ. That fantasy became a reality for Russ inside Equality Hall in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex on Monday morning.
Russ and several community members laid $17,000 worth of turf on the cement in preparation for the team’s inaugural season that begins in February.
“It’s kind of surreal,” Russ said. “With us putting the turf down today, it’s just like, ‘Wow, this is really just surreal.”
There has been some misunderstanding within the Gillette community as to how the team will be funded going forward. Russ said the Mustangs are a private business with no outside funding from the city or from Campbell County.
“We sign the checks,” Russ said. “We pay for everything. We pay the rent to Cam-plex, and we bought the turf, and we pay the players out of our pocket.”
Russ and two others started laying the turf early Monday and quickly realized more help would be needed to complete the task in a reasonable time. Russ took to the team’s Facebook page to hire Gillette residents, paying five people $100 for the day to help with the project.
Typically the cost of the turf would have been roughly $50,000, but Russ was able to strike a deal with a former indoor arena football team based in Rapid City, the Red Dogs, which is no longer an organized team.
“The guy who owned it was never going to own another team and he had (the turf) sitting in a semi-trailer out back,” Russ said. “Word of mouth got around to us so we went down and offered him $17,000 and we got the turf and the trailer and another box full of a bunch of football equipment.”
Installing the turf took roughly three and a half hours, Russ said. Next on the agenda for the team is focusing on selling tickets and filling the box suites before the team’s first home game in March.
Selling tickets for a new professional team requires some creativity, so Russ began a contest. Each person who buys season tickets will be entered in a drawing for the chance to win a full beef cow, processed and ready to freeze.
The winner of the contest will be announced during the May 29th home game against the visiting Omaha Beef.
“Myself and the other owner own a lot of cows,” Russ said. “It was actually his idea. It’s probably a $1,500 to $1,600 value.”
Players for the Wyoming Mustangs will report to Gillette Feb. 28 and must pass a physical upon arrival. Practice will begin the next day, where Russ and his coaching staff will have the task of cutting the team’s roster down to 25 players before the season begins.
“We’ve put together a really good team and I think this will be probably the coolest thing in Gillette,” Russ said. “It’s going to give them football. We won’t have a bunch of overpaid crybabies that don’t respect our national anthem and that don’t respect or flag.”
“Anybody that has to kneel for the flag, we’re cutting them immediately. They won’t even get a chance to put a uniform on. This is a blue-collar town. The football field is not the place for social issues. Our guys are paid entertainers and they are paid well to entertain the people of Gillette and that’s what they’re going to do, not offend them.”
The Wyoming Mustangs first game of the season will be a preseason matchup with the Dallas Prime at home March 27.
