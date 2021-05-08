The Thunder Basin High School softball team enjoyed a successful day of conference games at home Friday, beating Cheyenne South 5-4 and Laramie 4-3 to improve to 14-3 on the season and 9-2 in conference play.
The Bolts played South first and took an early 2-1 lead coming out of the first inning with RBIs from Lauren O'Loughlin and MeKyla Smith. Jaci Piercy got the win on the mound by pitching four innings and allowing no earned runs on four hits while striking out eight.
Ella Partlow relieved Piercy and threw three innings, striking out four South batters and allowing one earned run on a homerun.
O'Louglin collected one more RBI in the third inning to lead the Bolts with two in the game.
Against Laramie, the Bolts went into the bottom of the third inning down 2-0 before exploding for three quick runs of their own. Piercy drove in two on an RBI single before Macie Selfors drove in one more on a single to give Thunder Basin the 3-2 lead.
The Plainsmen were able to get one of the runs back the next inning to tie the game 3-3 but Thunder Basin added one more run in the bottom of the fifth to seal the game.
Piercy got her second win of the day on the mound. She threw a complete game and allowed just three hits and no earned runs while striking out 11.
The Bolts are ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media softball rankings. Thunder Basin will end the regular season with a crosstown doubleheader with No. 3-ranked Campbell County.
The Bolts will host the Camels at 4 and 6 p.m. Friday evening at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
