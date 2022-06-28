Eight athletes from Campbell County represented Wyoming at this year’s National Junior High Finals Rodeo last week in Perry, Georgia.
Rhame Hicks, Abby Millburg, Bella Martinson, Ryder Morman, Cody Hayden, Denton Mackey, Carter Hutchison and Tyson Schmelzle all competed at nationals. The group of rodeo athletes qualified for the NJHFR by finishing in the top 4 in their respective events at the Wyoming junior high state finals in Gillette last month.
Hutchison — representing Rozet — had the top finish for Campbell County athletes in Georgia. The 13-year-old finished fourth in the average for boys breakaway with a score of 9.93 seconds.
Hutchison finished eighth in the first round with a score of 3.11 and 16th in the second round with a score of 3.2 to qualify for the short go. In the final round, Hutchison finished sixth with a time of 3.62.
Hutchison performed in three other events during the NJHFR, including boys goat tying, ribbon roping and team roping.
In the goat tying, he finished 53rd in the average with a score of 29.48. He finished 73rd in the first round with a time of 14.98 and 64th in the second round with a time of 14.5.
Hutchison finished 68th in the average for ribbon roping with partner Gradie Pendleton of Utah with a score of 11.66, which came in the first round from a 20th-place finish. In team roping, Hutchison and partner Hays Espenscheid of Big Piney finished 29th in the average with a time of 14.49, which came in from an 18th-place finish in the second round.
Schmelzle finished 11th in the average for bareback steer riding with a score of 190 following a solid week at the NJHFR. Schmelzle finished 14th in the first round with a score of 64 and 15th in the second round with a score of 64.5 to qualify for the short go. In the final round, Schmelzle finished 11th with a score of 61.5.
Mackey finished 24th in the average for tie down roping with a score of 41.88. He finished 40th in the first round with a score of 22.2 and 34th in the second round with a score of 19.68.
Mackey also competed in ribbon roping with Abby Millburg. The pair finished 72nd in the average with a score of 13.44 after a 30th-place finish in the first round.
Hicks finished 93rd in the average for girls goat tying with a score of 8.7, a time she got during the second round. She had the fastest time during Friday’s performances.
Martinson, Morman and Hayden all competed but didn’t score during this year’s NJHFR. Martison competed in breakaway roping, Morman competed in team roping and Hayden competed in tie down roping.
Hutchison also won two jackpots in the boys breakaway. He won $198.12 in the short go and another $455.68 for his score in the average.
In the team standings, the Wyoming girls finished ninth with a score of 1,545. The Wyoming boys finished 17th with a score of 1,305. Overall, Team Wyoming finished 14th with a total score of 2,850.
Texas swept the team titles at nationals. The Texas girls won with a score of 5,210 and the Texas boys won with a score of 8,805.
