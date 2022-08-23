Twenty-one athletes beat the heat last week to participate in Thunder Basin High School’s annual cross-country time trials at Cam-plex Park.
Terri Hinkel — who’s going into her sixth year coaching the Bolts — addressed the crowd of athletes and their parents immediately after they ran a 2-mile race to determine the teams’ depth chart going into the new season.
“The reason we do the time trials is to see who ran in the summer,” Hinkel said to the crowd. “My goal isn’t to make you hate running. My goal is to get the best out of you and to hopefully set you up for a lifelong relationship with running.”
Fifteen boys and six girls ran during Thunder Basin’s time trials. The girls team was missing two athletes because of the state fair, Hinkel said. Out of the 21 athletes trying out for the team, 15 were underclassmen.
Sophomore Patrick Hardesty won the time trials for the boys with a time of 12 minutes, 10 seconds. Sophomore Connor Phipps finished second with a time of 12:41, junior Spenser Erickson finished third with a time of 13:35, sophomore Ethan Nichols finished fourth with a time of 13:44 and sophomore Jadin Oklega Hand finished fifth with a time of 13:46.
Sophomore Peyton Alexander finished sixth (14:55), senior Brandt Coombs finished seventh (15:14), junior Caleb Crabtree finished eighth (15:38), freshman Michael Pfeil finished ninth (15:48), freshman Anthony Montes finished 10th (16:00), freshman Johnathan Hand finished 11th (17:07), freshman Race Pfeil finished 12th (17:09), sophomore Seth Chase finished 13th (19:12), freshman James Stainbrook finished 14th (21:24) and freshman Chaldin Stephens finished 15th (21:27).
On the girls side, junior Rylee Hudson won with a time of 15:49. Sophomore Clara Bourgeois finished second with a time of 16:01, sophomore Syri Johnson finished third with a time of 17:08, junior Megan Doherty finished fourth with a time of 17:52, freshman Madeline Dawkins finished fifth with a time of 21:25 and senior Kaylee McLeland finished sixth with a time of 23:15.
This year’s Bolts are looking to continue building a foundation going into the program’s sixth year competing in Class 4A. Thunder Basin’s girls finished eighth with a score of 190 and the boys finished 11th with a score of 293 at last year’s state meet.
The Bolts boys have finished in either last place or second-to-last place in the team standings four of their first five seasons. Thunder Basin’s girls have finished in the bottom five of the team standings all five years since the school opened in 2017.
The goal going into the program’s sixth season is to develop good habits both on and off the course, Hinkel said. One of the most important factors for a successful cross-county season is growing a good understanding of dieting and to cut out things like soda and candy.
Hardesty will likely be the No. 1 runner for the Bolts boys. He finished 61st at state last fall with a time of 18:40.43.
Erickson also returns after finishing 60th last year with a time of 18:36.73. He’ll be joined by Phipps who finished 69th at state with a time of 19:25.73 and Coombs who finished 78th with a time of 20:40.06.
Bourgeois is one of the top-returners for the girls team after finishing 40th at last year’s state meet with a time of 21:44.98. Johnson returns after finishing 51st with a time of 22:25.76 and will join Hudson who finished 68th with a time of 24:44.82.
Another crucial part for Thunder Basin this year will be coming together as a unit as the season goes along, Hinkel said. The first step in accomplishing that goal was taken at last week’s time trials.
“I want a team atmosphere and I already saw it here today at the finish line,” Hinkel said. “We saw all the kids as soon as they would finish they would be met by a group of their teammates cheering them on. Everyone on this team was at the finish line cheering each other on.”
Thunder Basin will start the season at the Bear Trap Invite on Friday in Casper. Campbell County and Thunder Basin will host the Wayne Chaney Memorial Invite for homecoming on Oct. 7 at Cam-plex Park.
The Class 4A East conference meet will be Oct. 14 in Cheyenne. The Class 4A state meet will be Oct. 22 in Ethete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.