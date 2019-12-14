Camels’ girls basketball spread the ball around to pick up its second victory in as many games.
Campbell County had four players in double-digit scoring and defeated Evanston 60-53 on Friday night during the Gillette ReMax Invitational at Campbell County High School.
“I liked the speed of the game,” Camels coach Mitch Holst said. “When they pressed us and we passed it ahead and got the game fast, I thought that was good. I thought the tempo was in our favor.”
A player in each class scored in double digits.
Freshman Madison Robertson and junior Shaelea Milliron led with 12 points each. Sophomore Maddie Robertson scored 11 and added 12 rebounds, and senior Breckyn Percifield notched 10 points herself.
Robertson scored three 3-point buckets in the first half and finished shooting 3-7 from the floor.
“It’s more of a team thing, and how you’re teammates get you open,” Robertson said about her game leading the Camels as a first-year varsity player. “I definitely had to step up my role as a player and really put myself out there.”
Robertson made up for the gap in scoring created by the absence of usual starting junior Liv Castellanos. She suffered a lower-back injury in Thursday’s season-opening victory over Scottsbluff, and was on the bench Friday night in street clothes. Castellanos led in Thursday’s game, scoring 18 points.
“It was a little challenging. Livia’s a key role to our team and she helps us out a lot,” Milliron said. “I think we pulled through it and we worked out the kinds at the end.”
The Camels completed 9-27 3-point shots, while the Red Devils only shot five. The Camels ended shooting 33%.
To start the game, the Camels gave up seven unanswered points before their offense clicked to life, and they out-scored the Red Devils 25-9 in the final 7 minutes.
The Camels caught up with the Red Devils with 2:45 left in the first period when Lauren Lacey stole the ball at half court and scored a transition layup herself for a score of 14-14.
Camels guard Breckyn Percifield hit two 3-point buckets, Milliron scored a transition layup, and Madison Robertson added another three to finish quarter ahead 25-16.
The Red Devils were never out of the game, and trailed 45-39 after three quarters when the Camels had their lowest scoring quarter with seven.
The Camels finish up the Gillette ReMax Invitational on Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. game against the Cody Fillies at CCHS.
