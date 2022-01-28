The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team came away with a 62-46 win over Campbell County during the first crosstown conference game Friday night at CCHS.
The Bolts went into the game ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings. Thunder Basin was unanimously ranked No. 1 all season before its first conference loss to Sheridan last weekend.
Both Thunder Basin and Campbell County got off to slow offensive starts in the first half. The Bolts took a 13-11 lead into the second quarter but the Camels were able to respond by taking a one-point lead 23-22 into halftime.
Campbell County's strong first half didn't translate into the second as the Bolts outscored the Camels 40-23 in the final two quarters. Campbell County had a double-digit lead right out of the third quarter but Bolts' point guard Deegan Williams took over down the stretch to reclaim the lead and hold onto it the rest of the way.
Williams led the Bolts with 24 points, followed by senior McKale Holte with 11, sophomore Bodie WIlliams with eight and senior Ryan Baker with seven.
Senior Jason Fink led the Camels with 18 points, followed by senior Austin Crimm with 10 and freshman Mason Drube with nine. Fink ended with a double-double after collecting 11 rebounds on the night.
The Bolts improved to 11-3 on the season and 2-1 in conference play. The Camels dropped to 3-10 and 0-3 and are on a seven-game losing streak.
Both Thunder Basin and Campbell County will take the rest of the weekend off before returning to the court for a pair of conference games against Cheyenne South and Laramie next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.