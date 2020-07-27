Andrew Rose, head coach of the Campbell County High School football team, said this year's preseason camp looks "a little different."
"It's business as usual out here for the most part," Rose said. "But we have as many restrictions in place as we possibly can while still maintaining the integrity of the game."
Five schools began camp at CCHS on Thursday, including players from CCHS, Thunder Basin High School, Wright Junior Senior High School, Buffalo High School and Moorcroft High School.
"We have 150 kids out here, but we have to keep them all separated," Rose said. "We have 50 per field and we split them up by positions."
Rose said a state public health variance that was approved to go ahead with the football camp included a no-contact rule to allow for social distancing.
He said his staff proposed three variances and the one with the most restrictions was what was approved. The second variance didn't include a no-contact rule and the third would have been "pretty much back to normal."
"We still aren't to that point of getting the satisfaction of hitting and playing the way the game was meant to be played," Rose said. "But this will have to suffice for now."
Travis Santastevins, head coach for Moorcroft, said he and his players are thankful to participate in the camp as it helps them prepare for their transition from 11-man football to nine-man.
"It's awesome to give the opportunities to work again," Santastevins said. "It's a great chance for team bonding before we go into the regular season."
Rose said players participate in seven-on-seven drills as well as position drills.
"It's a really good opportunity for these kids and for coaches to get on the field again," Rose said.
