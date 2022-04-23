For the third time in six games, the Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team will be led by a new head coach this weekend.
The Mustangs head coaching position has become a revolving door during the team’s second season playing in the Champions Indoor Football League. Cedric Walker was promoted to head coach this week after Curtis Williams resigned for medical reasons.
Williams coached just three games with the Mustangs, including the team’s first win of the season last weekend. Williams took over for Michael Coleman, who was hired as head coach last October.
Coleman was fired after an 0-2 start to the season. His second loss was to the semi-professional Dallas Prime during the team’s first home game.
Williams was hired last month two days after Coleman was dismissed. Williams went 1-2 with the Mustangs.
Williams hired Walker as an assistant coach the same day he was named the head coach. Walker now replaces Williams less than three weeks later.
Resigned or fired?
Williams claims he was fired by Mustangs CEO, part-owner and general manager Del Shelstad and team owner Steven Titus on Monday night.
In a recorded interview with the News Record in his hotel room late Tuesday morning, Williams said he was fired the night before he resigned so the team could replace him with Walker.
“They wanted to pay me $2,500 in hush money,” Williams said. “I told them I’d give them to 2 p.m. (Tuesday) and that I want $5,000.”
“At first they wanted him to resign and say he had some medical reasons,” said Amy Kemp, Williams’ fiancee, who was in the hotel room. “He’s not sick and there are no health reasons. ... Is that normal for them to offer money to someone who isn’t even ill?”
Three hours later, Titus confirmed Williams and the team mutually agreed to part ways due to medical issues with Williams. Titus, Shelstad and Williams declined to share the details of the contract buyout.
Shelstad said he and Titus met with Williams on Monday night to get medical documentation and to offer him a severance package for his resignation. Shelstad claims Williams wanted to meet back with the owners Tuesday to renegotiate the severance pay.
Williams also claimed he was fired because the players told Shelstad they refused to play for him anymore.
“They told me that they didn’t want to play for me,” Williams said. “I’ve been here three weeks. ... You’ve seen the turnaround. How do I get fired on my day off?”
Titus and Shelstad told the News Record on Tuesday that Williams wasn’t fired. But Williams claims he was fired then later offered money to resign for medical reasons. He signed the resignation letter Tuesday in order to walk away with some kind of financial compensation, he said.
“I had to sign this agreement,” Williams said Tuesday afternoon. “It’s the best thing for me and my family or else I’d be stuck out here.”
Williams did not respond to calls or text messages after signing his resignation letter Tuesday.
“Coach Williams is no longer the coach of the Wyoming Mustangs due to undisclosed medical reasons,” Shelstad said. “We know the reasons but that’s not disclosable. It’s his rights to keep that to himself and we absolutely respect that.
“It was not something that we saw coming. It was just something that happened. In the spirit of how this all went down, we’re just trying to take the high road and do the right thing.”
Shelstad declined to provide further comment on what medical condition caused Williams to step down as head coach. Williams told the News Record he had a seizure last week and was unable to get the right medication to prevent another one from happening.
“I did have a seizure last week because I ran out of my medication,” Williams said. “It was the first one I’d had in months, and then all of the sudden they don’t want me to travel. It was weird how it all went down. I literally had a seizure, and they knew I had it and then they just started to release my players.”
Williams claims that he was forced out of the head coaching job by Walker, who Williams hired as a coordinator last month. Williams believes Walker approached Shelstad and Titus and told them to fire Williams and promote Walker.
“The truth is I know a lot of things that they don’t want out there in the public,” Williams said. “They want me to go quietly so that I’ll keep my mouth shut.”
Team also fires special teams coach, again
Williams wasn’t the only coach to lose his job this week. Special teams coordinator Chris Robertson was also fired Tuesday.
It was the second time Robertson was fired from the team. He was fired when Coleman’s staff was dismissed but later rehired by Williams last month.
“I was told that CW (Williams) had a meeting with DS (Shelstad) and he had told CW that players had come to DS and said that they didn’t trust him and he wanted coach Walker to be the head coach,” Robertson said in a Facebook message to the News Record. “He also told me that DS had told him that Walker had questioned why they even hired CW and that CW didn’t even do anything so why were they paying him.”
Robertson was fired by Walker the same day he took over as head coach. Titus said he gives the head coach complete control over who is on the coaching staff, and it was Walker’s decision to fire Robertson.
“Four out of the five games my special teams unit was the best unit on the field and the only game that it wasn’t (it) was the second Omaha game and I wasn’t on the sidelines,” Robertson said. “They put me as the ‘eye in the sky’ and Coach (Kerry) Locklin made all the special teams calls. When I brought that up to Walker about special teams, he couldn’t deny it.”
Another new direction
The Mustangs have won just three games since joining the CIF in 2020. Over the last two seasons, the team has combined for a 3-11 record and is treading dangerously close to missing the playoffs for the second straight year.
Titus bought the Mustangs from former owner Keith Russ last month. He believes promoting Walker from coordinator to head coach is the best thing for the future of the Mustangs organization.
“He’s won two arena football championships as a player and he played from 1996 to 2006,” Titus. “He started his coaching career in 2006 and worked himself all the way up from a defensive coach to head coach.”
Walker was named the head coach for the Spokane Shock in the Indoor Football League earlier this year but the team was kicked out of the league in February before the season started. During his first day as Wyoming’s head coach, Walker fired Robertson, hired Bones Baguante as offensive coordinator and retained assistant coach Kerry Locklin.
“After talking to Cedric and finalizing his head coaching position, we’re in talks to put a longer term contract together for our coaching staff to ensure they’re in Gillette for the foreseeable future,” Titus said. “I believe coach Walker, coach Locklin and coach Baguante will be here in Gillette for the foreseeable future.
“And by foreseeable future, I don’t mean a week or two. I mean years.”
Former players speak out
Thailand Pierce saw the writing on the wall after spending just one week in Gillette. Pierce signed a contract with the team as a defensive back last month and played in one game for the Mustangs before being cut.
Pierce’s time in Wyoming was far from smooth sailing. In five years of playing professional indoor football, Pierce said he’d never experienced something like he’s seen with the Mustangs organization.
“I’ve never seen or been a part of a team that’s went through head coaches like this,” Pierce said. “I wanted to play there. I really did. But it was coach Walker that made me and several other guys not want to play there.”
AJ Anderson played in Gillette during both Coleman and Williams’ short tenures. He was eventually cut by Wyoming before joining the San Antonio Gunslingers in the National Arena League.
“It was stressful, bro,” Anderson said. “At the end of the day, you don’t know who to trust and who to talk to. ... Eventually the players are scared to speak out because they want you to be scared.”
The former Mustangs lineman still keeps in contact with some of his former teammates. He believes the talent on the field has plenty of potential to be a great team but the players have been lacking the right leadership.
“I feel bad for them,” Anderson said. “I’ve talked to several of them that want out. They want a better situation and they want more money for everything that they do. So many players go above and beyond and they don’t get compensated for it.”
Now that he’s playing in a different indoor football league, Anderson has seen the ripple effect of how the Mustangs’ reputation has been impacted by two coaching changes in less than a month.
“It just shows that they’re disorganized,” Anderson said. “It shows that they don’t understand how to make things work. It leaves a bad taste in the fans’ mouths and now the season ticket holders probably want their money back. People don’t even want to be involved in it anymore.”
Coleman’s family still searching for answers
Coleman’s tenure in Wyoming came to an abrupt end when he was fired last month.
Coleman claimed Shelstad refused to pay for his plane ticket back home to Florida, which he said was part of his contract. Now one month later, Coleman’s wife Natalie claims he still has not been compensated and Titus and Shelstad have ignored their phone calls.
Shelstad claimed that Coleman was no longer owed money from the Mustangs organization last month.
“I still just feel bad for the players,” Natalie said. “Some people just don’t know any better so they have to borrow our strength and our wisdom and our self worth until they can do better for themselves. But my mom used to always say, what goes on in the dark is going to always come to light.”
