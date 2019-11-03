The Pronghorn women’s basketball team opened its season 1-1 this weekend at Sheridan to play the Wyoming All-Stars and Rocky Mountain College JV team on Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, the Pronghorns dropped their first game to the All-Stars 76-75 before taking a 89-52 victory over Rocky Mountain College JV, a team made up of younger college players.
“It was definitely a tale of two teams,” Pronghorns coach Liz Lewis said. “We were up on the Wyoming All-Stars the entire game, then in the fourth quarter their maturity and experience, obviously, showed over us.”
Freshman Kobe King-Hawea, an Australia native, led the Pronghorns offense in both games. She tallied 25 points in the first game and put up 30 in the second. She tallied 12 rebounds against Rocky Mountain College for a double-double.
Skylar Patton, Sydney Prather, Shelby Clark and Molly Coleman also had double-digit scoring performances over the weekend for the Pronghorns.
The Pronghorns are a shorter team and their speed is what Lewis noticed as a strength in the first two games.
“I think we do a good job pushing the ball and running in transition,” Lewis said. “And our defense is one of our strengths when we bring the intensity, and that’s something that we’re learning how to do consistently.”
Gillette is scheduled to play Friday and Saturday in Devils Lake, North Dakota, against Lake Region State College and Dakota College at Bottineau. The conference schedule doesn’t start until January.
