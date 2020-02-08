Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by some snow showers during the afternoon. Some rain may mix in. High 36F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.