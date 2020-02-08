One of the biggest matches of the evening for Thunder Basin was at 138 pounds. Not because it scored more points than the others, but because it marked the return of Dylan Catlin, a third-place finisher at state last year.
The junior dominated in his return from injury, which was a common occurence during the TBHS wrestling team’s 71-6 win over Cheyenne South on Friday night at Campbell County High School.
“When the ball gets rolling like that, it’s a lot more fun,” TBHS coach Mikah Kadera said. “We need to realize that it doesn’t matter who we’re wrestling, we can do that every time.”
Cheyenne South was open at four weights, which cost it 24 points from the start. Out of the remaining 10 matches, the Bolts won eight of them — all by pin or technical fall.
Senior heavyweight Dalton McInerney started the night in dominant fashion, getting the pin in 49 seconds. The lower weight classes started with a forfeit from the Bison at 106, before two of Thunder Basin’s sophomores kept the ball rolling.
Alex Draper steadily gained ground during his match at 113 pounds and secured the 15-0 technical fall seconds before the end of the match. At 120 pounds, Seamus Casey was in a tough spot midway through the second period, but he made a quick reversal and pinned his opponent seconds later.
Junior Jeric Igo notched another first-round pin at 126 pounds, scoring a quick takedown and ending the match in 1:02.
The Bolts suffered their first loss of the night at 132, but Catlin quickly put the team back on the right path. He scored multiple takedowns in the first minute, letting his opponent up each time, and he said he was trying to make the match last as long as he could.
It was Catlin’s first time back on the mat competitively since mid-December, after suffering a partially torn MCL. He said he is healed now and it felt great to be back and get the pin in 54 seconds..
“I thought I was going to be in really bad shape, but (I’m in) pretty good shape. The technique is still there,” he said. “I’m feeling really good, feeling really fast.”
Catlin is wrestling down a weight at 138 now, which is pushing sophomore Cael Porter up to the 145-pound class.
“Our lineup definitely benefits with having that switch,” Kadera said.
Cheyenne’s Juan Morales took Porter into the second period, but the TBHS sophomore was never in much trouble. He was ahead 4-1 after the first period, before pinning Wood 46 seconds into the second.
The final two wins for Thunder Basin were quick ones. Senior Logan Geiser got the pin at 160 pounds in just 38 seconds and then freshman Lane Catlin was a hair faster at 195 pounds, winning by fall in 27 seconds.
Kadera liked a lot of what he saw from the Bolts Friday night, especially their offensive mindset.
“We knew we could get takedowns and we did,” he said. “We can do that every single dual.”
TBHS will try to continue the momentum into Saturday, as it takes on Cheyenne Central at 11 a.m. and Cheyenne East at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.