The Bolts showed Friday night just how explosive they can be when things are going their way in a 55-point second half. But Saturday was a display of what also can happen when they shoot poorly from 3-point range and get into foul trouble.
Things steadily got worse for the No. 4-ranked Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team at Laramie on Saturday, which found itself in a 45-25 hole at halftime. The game still didn’t feel over at that point considering the Bolts’ firepower, but the shorthanded Plainsmen fended off TBHS for an 82-65 upset.
The Bolts’ goal was to get the deficit under 10 points before the fourth quarter. They closed it to 12 points in the third quarter, but Laramie responded and pulled away again.
“You kind of wait for that run and we never got it because we didn’t make stops,” said coach Rory Williams. “Making up 20 points was asking a lot.”
Sophomore Deegan Williams carried Thunder Basin’s scoring load with 25 points, and he had to because nobody was making shots from outside. Senior Blaine Allen hit two 3s in the first two minutes of the game, but foul trouble quickly sent him to the bench.
TBHS as a whole didn’t get many favors from the referees Saturday. At one point in the second quarter, four of the team’s five starters — Allen, Hayden Sylte, Mason Hamilton and McKale Holte — were all in foul trouble and sitting next to coach Williams on the bench.
That didn’t allow for much rhythm from the start. Coach Williams also said that his team got out-hustled.
After going 15-of-31 from 3-point range Friday, Thunder Basin’s shooting numbers plummeted to 7-of-29 on Saturday. Laramie, meanwhile, was on fire the whole game and made 8-of-16 from 3.
“We just didn’t make shots and they did,” coach Williams said.
The Bolts looked primed to make a comeback run at a couple of times in the second half. Hamilton stole the ball and pulled up for a transition 3 in the opening minutes of the third during a 10-0 run, but they couldn’t keep it going.
That scoring run closed the gap to 47-35 midway through the quarter, but Laramie pushed the lead back up to 54-38 heading into the fourth. The Plainsmen led by as many as 23 points in the fourth quarter, before pulling off the weekend’s biggest upset in 4A boys basketball, 82-65.
The loss would only affect TBHS in a tiebreaker situation, but a win next weekend would mean more if a tie for regional ranking happened. The Bolts take on No. 1 Cheyenne Central on Friday and No. 2 Cheyenne East on Saturday.
