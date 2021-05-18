The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school track teams hope they’ll peak when the state track and field championships begin Thursday in Casper.
The Camels have qualified 18 athletes for state while the Bolts have 26 in the final meet of the season. To qualify, athletes had to finish in the top eight in their individual events and top four in relays at the regional meet or pre-qualify during the regular season.
Camel girls coming off regional title
The Campbell County girls team won the indoor track title in March. That momentum carried over into the outdoor season when the Camel girls won the regional track meet this past weekend in Casper.
The Camel girls want to repeat this weekend and win back-to-back team track titles.
Both the Campbell County boys and girls have nine athletes qualified for the state meet in Casper.
For the girls, four will compete in four events each. Senior Nyomi Moore is qualified in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 4x100-meter relay and the long jump.
Junior Sydalee Brown is qualified in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash and the 4x400-meter relay while sophomore Aja Roberts will run the 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash, 4x100 relay and 4x400 relay.
Junior Charlotte Marasco is qualified in the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, 4x100-meter relay and 4x400-meter relay.
Three other Camels have qualified in two events. Senior Taylor Burch is on both the 4x100 and 4x400-meter relay teams while junior McKenna Hayes is in the shot put and discus throw.
Another Camel qualified in both throwing events is senior Lauryn Love, who recently committed to the University of Arizona. Love is No. 1 in the state in both the shot put and discus events.
Junior Alysha Kratz is qualified in the pole vault and sophomore Berkeley Christensen will be at state in the discus throw.
On the boys side, four Camels have maxed out their four events. Senior Gabe Gibson is qualified in the 400-meter dash, 4x400-meter relay, the high jump and the long jump while senior Branden Werkele will run the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 4x100-meter relay and 4x400 relay.
Junior Remar Pitter, who holds the school record for both the indoor and outdoor long jump, will participate in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, high jump and long jump.
Senior Firdan Keflenzien is qualified in the 100-meters, 200, 4x100 relay and 1,600 sprint medley relay. Sophomore Ian Carter is a key cog for three relays, the 4x100, 4x400 and 1,600 sprint medley.
Senior Angel Nava qualified in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays while junior Braik Hurm will run the distance events, the 1600 and 3200 meters. Junior Mathew Sigismond qualified for the 110-meter hurdles.
Bolts represented well
For Thunder Basin, 15 girls and 11 boys will represent the Bolts.
For the girls, senior Annakaye Pitter qualified in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 4x100-meter relay and 1600 sprint medley relay. Senior Gabby Drube, who’s committed to the University of Wyoming for hurdles, qualified in the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, 4x100-meter relay and 4x400-meter relay.
Junior Gabby Mendoza qualified in the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, 400-meter dash and 4x400-meter relay. Junior Jayden Friedly qualified in the 300-meter hurdles, 1,600 sprint medley, 4x100-meter relay and 4x400-meter relay.
Sophomore Kailynne Fitzpatrick was the only underclassmen for the girls team to qualify in four events. She will run the 100-meter dash, 1,600 sprint medley, 4x100-meter relay and 4x400-meter relay at state.
Senior Kennedy Pulliam and junior Rylee Brandon qualified in three events for the state meet. Pulliam qualified in the 100-meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump while Brandon will run in the 4x800-meter relay, 1,600 sprint medley and 800-meter run.
Eight other Bolts qualified in one event: Seniors Sierra Washburn (shot put), Sydney Jackson (high jump) and Madi Pollat (triple jump); and juniors Madison Lubben and Abby Arnold, both in the 4x800-meter relay.
Sophomore Katelyn Mansheim qualified in the 100-meter hurdles while freshmen Megan Doherty (4x800-meter relay) and Abigale Hittinen (pole vault) will both participate in their first state meet at the high school level.
For the boys, juniors Isaiah Haliburton and Steven Mansheim are each in three events. Haliburton is qualified in the 400-meter dash, the 4x400-meter relay and the triple jump while Mansheim is qualified in the 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and 4x400-meter relay.
Seniors Mason Mastellar and Scott O’Dell, and juniors Jesse Lujan and junior Reece Ganje each qualified in two events — Mastellar and O’Dell in the shot put and discus, Lujan qualified in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles and Ganje in the 400-meter dash and 4x400 relay.
Five more Bolt boys qualified in one event. Seniors Andre Felton and Rico Imus both will compete in the pole vault while sophomore Dillon Glick will throw the discus.
Senior Zach Mansheim qualified in the 300-meter hurdles and sophomore Kayden LaFromboise as part of the 4x400-meter relay team.
The State Track and Field Championships run Thursday through Saturday at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper.
