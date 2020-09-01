The Wyoming prep volleyball season started with a long, exhausting day for the Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school teams.
Both hit the highway for Cheyenne at 5 a.m. Saturday, played three games in one day, then turned around and drove home. CCHS got home around 10:30 p.m. while TBHS didn’t get back until about 1 a.m.
With all the COVID-19 public health guidelines in place for high school sports, overnight invitationals won’t be on the schedule this season.
“Today was a really long day,” said TBHS coach Wenett Martin, who woke up at 3:30 a.m. to get to the school ahead of departure time. “You’re up 22 hours for sure. It’s a real tough schedule. As the day wears on, you see how much strength you have, because you’re tired.”
The players were mentally and emotionally taxed before the tournament even began, said CCHS coach Marcy Befus. Between a full first week of school and practices afterward, the condensed tournament schedule will be the new normal for volleyball teams this fall.
“School is taxing. It’s tough,” Befus said. “It’s a lot. Everybody there is a little bit tired physically and mentally.”
Both teams were wearing down as Saturday went on and both won two of their three matches. With the COVID-19 guidelines not allowing any overnight volleyball invites, the players and coaches had to immediately hop back on the bus to return home after the final game.
“It’s just a change for us and we’re not used to this kind of schedule. We’re going to have to see how this year goes,” Martin said. “We have this a couple times. When we go down to Laramie, we play Laramie and South and will be taking off early again.
“There’s a few times that we have this rough schedule, where it’s a long schedule.”
While many of the virus restrictions are decided by counties, Martin said she didn’t notice many differences to the ones TBHS and CCHS have to follow in the Campbell County School District.
“I think the 4A’s in the state of Wyoming, the ADs get together and they talk,” she said. “I think they try to do things the same, so even though we don’t have the COVID outbreak Cheyenne does, we’ll be following the same protocols.”
Players from all five teams wore masks on the bench and were separated in individual chairs when off the court, Befus said. Captains traditionally meet at the middle before a game, but the coaches went out instead.
“I think everybody is just at the point of doing what they have to do. It’s the same thing with the parents,” Befus said. “Fans and parents had on masks and families were close but they were socially distanced otherwise.
“Everyone is being good about it. The parents want to see their kids play.”
Another obstacle CCHS ran into was the condensed schedule forcing the varsity and JV teams to play at the same time in different gyms. This was a problem for Befus, because she often has players rotating between the two squads.
For both teams, the hurdles each team had to jump over to compete on Saturday were emotionally and physically taxing. But the players wouldn’t have it any other way.
Both Gillette high schools will host three visiting teams for the Gillette Invite on Saturday.
