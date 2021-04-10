YOUTH WRESTLING
16 Camel Kids wrestle in national competitions
A total of 16 athletes from the Camel Kids Youth Wrestling program wrestled in national competition in Iowa last weekend. Fifteen wrestled in the 2021 USA Wrestling Folkstyle Nationals in Cedar Falls, Iowa, while one traveled to Des Moines, Iowa, for the Lee Pamulak Middle School and High School National Duals.
Sixth grader Breckin Henry earned Cooper All American on the Wyoming Brown team at 80 pounds while his team placed third in the silver bracket of the Middle School National Duals.
At the USA Wrestling Folkstyle Nationals, Mason Bentsen placed second at 105 pounds in the 10U division. Peyton Alexander was third at 125 pounds in 14U while Rylan Sisel finished seventh at 98 pounds in 12U.
Four athletes placed eighth in the USA Wrestling Folkstyle Nationals, including Peyton Swift in 12U at 108 pounds, Jacob Stirling in 12U at 92 pounds, Ethan Cox in 14U at 130 pounds and Jais Rose in 16U at 138 pounds.
Eight other Camel Kids wrestled but did not place. They are: Zabian Cowley in 16U (126 pounds), Antonio Avila in 16U (126), Ivan Tucker III in 16U (182), Cameron Sisneros in 14U (92), Rylee Browen in 14U (97), Nolan Aultman in 14U (114), Lucas Stirling in 12U (70) and Zeke Bentsen in 12U (108).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
TBHS alum makes college All-Conference
Angela Youngs, a 2020 Thunder Basin High School graduate who played volleyball and ran track, was named to the Mon-Dak All-Conference team as a freshman for the Miles (Montana) Community College volleyball team.
Youngs was No. 4 in the conference with 257 kills and No. 9 in digs with 286. Her kills ranked No. 19 in the country in Division II of 496 qualified athletes, according to njcaa.org.
MCC played 25 games this past season, which was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. MCC ended the season 11-14 after losing to Bismarck State in the Region XIII semifinal.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK
Bolts host Basin Nation for first home track meet
The Thunder Basin High School track team hosted Campbell County and Sheridan for the Basin Nation track meet Thursday at TBHS.
Campbell County senior Lauryn Love continued her hot start to the season with wins in both of her field events during Thursday’s meet. Love won the shot put with a throw of 43 feet 7.5 inches and the discus throw with a distance of 123-11.
Breanna Younkin also won a field event for the Camels with her pole vault of 9-6.
Three girls won individual events while two relay teams won for the Camels. Junior Sydalee Brown won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.91 seconds, senior Nyomi Moore won the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.94 and senior Taylor Burch won the 400-meter dash with a time of 1 minute 3.75 seconds.
In relays, Campbell County’s team of Charlotte Marasco, Aja Roberts, Brown and Moore won the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 50 seconds and Burch, Marasco, Roberts and Brown won the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 4:19.03.
For the boys, Camel senior Gabe Gibson won the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.34 and the high jump with a height of 6-4. Junior Remar Pitter’s distance of 21-5.5 won him the long jump.
Campbell County’s team of Brandon Werkele, Angel Nava, Firdan Keflinzein and Pitter won the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 43.13.
Thunder Basin had one individual event winner for both the boys and girls team during Thursday’s home meet. Senior Gabby Drube won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.95 and junior Isaiah Haliburton won the triple jump with a distance of 42-0.25.
The Bolt girls won two relay events on the day. The team of Rylee Brandon, Megan Doherty, Abby Arnold and Madison Lubben won the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 10:51.38 and the team of Annakaye Pitter, Gabby Mendoza, Jayden Friedly and Brandon won the 1600 sprint medley with a time of 4:25.42.
The Thunder Basin boys team also won one relay during the meet. The team of Camden Schlekeway, Carter Matthews, Jackson Zabel and Zach Mansheim won the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 8:56.78.
