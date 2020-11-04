BASKETBALL
Sage Valley 7th grade girls starts season 1-1
The Sage Valley Junior High seventh grade girls beat Hulett 33-6 Monday night. The Eagles had a balanced offense with eight out of nine players scoring in the game, coach Dewain Myers said.
Mia Schurtz led the team with 12 points and five steals. Isabelle Carter added six points and seven steals and Sheridan Worman had six rebounds and five steals.
The Eagles also played Friday, losing to Sundance 13-20.
The Eagles started off slow, scoring one point in the first half. Sage Valley outscored Sundance 9-3 in the second half but couldn't overcome the first half deficit.
Schurtz led the team again with five points. Worman added eight rebounds and Paityn Wieweck had four points and seven steals.
WRESTLING
Sage Valley hit the mats for first matches
The Sage Valley Junior High wrestling team competed against Wright and Moorcroft on Saturday.
Against Wright, wrestlers who won by pin were William Alt, Nikolaos Billias, Dalton Francis, Ian Black, Rylan McCormick, Caden Miller, Kaldon Hatzenbihler, Christian Bailey, Blake Edwards, Ashton Leegaard, Emmitt Mai, Landon Maston and Gatlin Thomas.
Wrestlers who won by decision were Rylee Browen, Landon Hofer, Cameron Pilcher and Brent Simms.
Against Moorcroft, wrestlers who won by pin were Bailey, Grady Cope, Browen, Gunther Rosier, Thomas, Hofer, Emmit Mai, Wyatt Black, Peyton Alexander and Maston.
Wrestlers who won by decision include Auden Rosier, Leegaard, Ian Black, McCormick, Hatzenbihler, Francis and Lance Streifel.
