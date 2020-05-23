The Gillette Thunder Speedway will begin the season Saturday and will go ahead with its planned TORC Energy Services Opening Night.
The speedway is following social distancing guidelines both in the stadium and the pits, said announcer Gary Rose.
High-traffic areas like the concessions, beer lines and admission gates will be marked to help people keep 6 feet of distance between each other, Rose said. It will be a similar system seen in places like grocery stores.
Rose said the grandstands are plenty large enough for families and spectators to spread out and for groups to maintain distance between each other. Periodic announcements also will be made throughout the night to remind spectators of the social distancing rules.
“We’re going to just take it careful and obey all the requirements,” Rose said. “People are excited about getting cranked up.”
While the opening night isn’t as big of an event as the East-West Clash, Rose expects a large number of racers to turn out. That’s because there are many states, even areas in Wyoming like Rock Springs and Evanston, that aren’t racing yet.
The pit stalls also will be spread out to maintain distance between the teams, Rose said. Teams will be posted in alternate pit locations to keep the teams separated.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Saturday for the opening night and races will begin at 7. The racing classes will include IMCA Hobby Stock, Wissota Mod-4, Wissota Street Stock, Wissota B-Mod, IMCA Modified and Wissota Late Model.
Rose asks people calling for information to first check the Gillette Thunder Speedway GTS Facebook page, which has details about upcoming events.
