Isaiah Haliburton has been preparing to be a state champion diver since he was 10 years old, even if he didn’t realize it at the time.
The Thunder Basin High School sophomore didn’t join the sport until eighth grade, but he had been practicing his flips and midair control well before that.
Always an athletic kid, Haliburton found his love for midair magic in a friend’s backyard. A perfect afternoon for Haliburton would be something like a couple of friends, a stereo blasting loud music and a trampoline.
“We were really into trampolines and stuff,” Haliburton said. “We’d be double bouncing each other, doing as many flips in the air as we could. We were just having fun.”
Before long, flying through the air and doing tricks became something more than a happy pastime. Even at Sage Valley Junior High, Haliburton and a few friends could sometimes be found in the wrestling room doing flips.
“We even asked the principal if we could start a club to do flips and stuff,” he said.
With a year to wait until high school, Haliburton wanted to find a way to bring his unique talents to a competitive stage. Gymnastics would have suited his gift for tumbling the best, but that’s not an option in Wyoming high school athletics.
“Since there isn’t really gymnastics for boys, the closest thing to gymnastics that I found was diving. So I gravitated toward that,” Haliburton said.
Many female divers, like TBHS dive coach Tiffany Small, join the sport after years of gymnastics, but most boys come into it pretty raw, she said.
Sometimes there will be a diver on the boys team with a gymnastics background, but Small said it’s rare to have one who comes into a program with as much flipping experience as Haliburton.
Haliburton’s first taste of diving was the short six-week season as an eighth grader, but that was plenty of time to turn heads. Small said she knew she had a special talent on her hands after his very first practice in junior high.
He was still lacking the basics, though. Haliburton already knew how to flip, but one thing the trampoline never taught him was how to land head first. That took some time to teach, Small said.
Even so, Haliburton still won the conference diving title as an eighth grader only six weeks after diving for the first time.
“In just six weeks, he mastered a lot,” Small said.
Going into high school, football was Haliburton’s favorite sport. But it was his diving career that took off like a Roman candle last year as a freshman at TBHS.
He was already placing in the top 10 at meets to start the season and as his training took hold, Haliburton’s finishes moved steadily toward No. 1.
Haliburton said he peaked at the perfect time when the postseason rolled around. He was fifth in the prelims at state, then vaulted up the standings to become the state runner-up with a score of 383.20.
After just two seasons of diving, it looked like the Bolts had found a natural-born star in Haliburton.
“It’s pretty much my roots. I’ve been doing flips since I was like 10 years old,” he said. “It’s really nice to have a sport that’s second nature.”
Inside Isaiah’s success
The one thing Haliburton never lacked on the trampoline or the diving board was athleticism. It shocks his coaches at times.
“I always tell Isaiah that he’s not human. He’s something totally different,” Small said. “He is the most athletic human being I’ve ever seen in my life.”
It’s easy to get mesmerized by the flips and twists Haliburton can pull off during a dive. It’s also easy to forget about the mental side of the sport.
Diving is the epitome of an individual sport and, as Haliburton puts it, “All eyes are on you.”
He experienced that pressure on the biggest stage last year at the state meet, but he doesn’t shrink away from it. He thrives on it.
“Diving is one of the most stressful sports I’ve ever done,” he said. “That’s what makes me enjoy it so much, because there’s so much relying on you. It’s just such a thrill when you go up and throw it on the board.”
On the technical side, Haliburton has developed one of the deepest bags of tricks in the state. He said he has about 30 dives in his arsenal this year, and on average they are “probably the highest degree of difficulty of all the divers in the state.”
The higher degree of difficulty for a dive, the more repetition it takes to master it. And that’s what Haliburton intends to do with all his dives.
“He’s kind of a perfectionist,” Small said. “I have workouts for him, but he does not move on to the next thing until he feels like he has perfected whatever he’s doing.”
Small, who dove at the University of Wyoming, said Haliburton will often know exactly what he did wrong on a dive before she can tell him.
“He’s so body aware. He knows where his body’s at and what his body’s doing,” she said. “That’s easy to coach when you have an athlete that knows what they’re doing like that.”
Eye on the prize
After finishing as the state runner-up during his breakout freshman season, there is only one goal this year — a state championship.
The lone diver who beat Haliburton last year, Laramie High’s Chris Bury, graduated in 2019. That leaves the door open for the budding Bolts star to claim that No. 1 spot.
“I’m really looking to go to state and take first this year,” Haliburton said.
When Haliburton got to practice for the first time this season, it was evident he is going about his business differently, Small said. He knew what to expect when it came to the two-a-day practices, the weight training and overall workload of a high school diver.
“Isaiah’s one of those athletes that when he’s here, he uses his time and he works hard,” Small said. “Last year was really an eye-opening experience for him.”
Haliburton has lived up to the high expectations so far this season. His one slip was at the first meet, where he nearly failed a dive and lost by five points. Other than that, it’s been nothing but wins.
Some of Haliburton’s stiffest competition for the state title this season will be from Laramie again, Small said. The Plainsmen divers have more experience, but Small gives her sophomore standout the edge anyway.
“They’ve been diving for awhile and they have the technical part of it down, but I think Isaiah can get them with his dive difficulty,” Small said. “That’s where we’ll catch them — with how difficult his dives are.”
Haliburton has come a long way in diving in a short time. His grand stage is no longer a backyard, with the home stereo blaring and his buddies double bouncing him on a trampoline.
Now it’s a spring-loaded diving board doing the work, his grand stage is the state meet and his goal is a state championship.
