It took Gillette’s National American Tier III Hockey League (NA3HL) team until the last two weeks of the regular season, but the Wild clinched a spot in the Fraser Cup Playoffs.
The Wild (19-26) sit at fifth in the Frontier Division, one point behind the Yellowstone Quake (18-24).
The Nos. 1 and 2 teams have byes in the first round of the playoffs, and the Nos. 3 and 4 teams host the final two teams in the first round, Wild coach Taylor Shaw said.
Gillette plays at Yellowstone for the final two games of the regular season Friday and Saturday. If the Wild can sweep the Quake, they will jump the Quake in the standings and guarantee home ice in the first round of the playoffs.
The Sheridan Hawks (35-8) beat the Wild 10-0 in Sheridan on Friday.
