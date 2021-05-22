307 Horse Racing to begin season Saturday
The live horse racing season will begin Saturday with the Energy Downs Live Race Days at Morningside Park at Cam-plex.
The first race will be the start of a six-week racing season hosted by 307 Horse Racing. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. and first post is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
307 Horse Racing recently agreed to a five-year exclusive deal with Cam-plex to host live racing events at Morningside Park. The organization will open an off-track betting location in the bottom level of Boot Hill Nightclub and Sports Bar, along with dozens of historic horse racing machines.
Races will go on each weekend through June 27, the date of the final race. Each race day will have eight races with eight to 10 horses in each.
Randy Greer of 307 Horse Racing said 600 horses will be in Campbell County during the horse racing season. Horses will come from Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Utah, Nebraska and Colorado.
Denver’s Nikola Jokic named MVP finalist
Denver’s Nikola Jokic finished ninth in the MVP voting last season. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Golden State’s Stephen Curry didn’t get listed on a single ballot a year ago.
A year later, one of them will walk away with the NBA’s highest individual prize.
Jokic, Embiid and Curry were revealed Thursday night as the three top votegetters for this year’s NBA MVP award, one that will be presented sometime during the playoffs. Curry is a two-time winner, Jokic’s best previous finish was fourth in 2019 and Embiid’s best MVP showing was seventh in 2019.
Jokic would be the first Denver player to win MVP. Embiid would be Philadelphia’s first winner since Allen Iverson in 2001 and Curry could become the ninth player in NBA history to win the trophy three times.
