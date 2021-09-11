The atmosphere at Thunder Basin High School on Thursday was something Tatum Brown and Hannah Durgin had never experienced as players before.
The stands in the Thunder Basin gymnasium were packed on both sides for the first crosstown conference volleyball match of the season.
On one side of the gym was the Bolts’ student section with the theme of jersey night. On the opposite side was an equally large student section full of Camel fans wearing cowboy and cowgirl attire.
Durgin, a senior at TBHS, is playing in her second season on the varsity volleyball team. She never had the opportunity to play a match in front of so many fans at home before Thursday night because of COVID-19 fan restrictions during her junior year.
“I’ve never had this type of crowd before,” Durgin said after Thursday’s match. “It was amazing. It was awesome.”
Having a student section behind her while she’s playing is always special, but even more so on nights she’s facing Thunder Basin’s crosstown opponent. The rivalry between Campbell County and Thunder Basin is even more intense when both schools have student sections to support the teams, Durgin said.
“I grew up with some of the kids on the other side and some of the other girls on the other side of the net are my best friends,” Durgin said. “It’s a special kind of competition that you just don’t get everyday.”
A key to finding success against the Camels is putting those friendships aside once the first point is served, Durgin said. The Bolts did just that by sweeping the Camels in three sets in front of the home crowd to start the conference season.
Thunder Basin beat Campbell County 25-14, 25-17 and 25-21 to improve to 8-5 on the year while the Camels fell to 5-7. It pushed the Bolts’ all-time record to 10-1 over the Camels since TBHS opened in 2017.
“We obviously still have a lot to work on and everything but we’re definitely lookin’ up,” Durgin said.
Brown, a senior for CCHS, is also playing in her second season of varsity volleyball. Thursday was an experience that prepares the Camels for what to expect playing in tough atmospheres going forward, Brown said.
“It’s always good to see the big crowd again because we haven’t really been able to get out like that,” Brown said. “I think we’re doing well and we just need to get over that hump. We’re right there and we really, really want it.”
The loss started the Camels’ conference schedule with an 0-1 record but the team still has plenty of time to work out the kinks to battle with teams like Thunder Basin come playoff time, Brown said. The Bolts went into Thursday’s matchup tied for No. 4 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball rankings.
“We know what we have to do and we just need to stop talking about it and just do it,” Brown said. “We just have to use this weekend (at the Star Valley Invitational) and use these non-conference games to really work on it.”
Durgin and Brown both appreciated the experience of playing against their crosstown foes at Thunder Basin on Thursday. Playing a rival in the same city is always a welcomed challenge, Durgin said.
“It’s always fun to play (Campbell County),” Durgin said. “They always come out with a lot of energy and it gives us energy. I honestly love these crosstown rivalry games. It’s just so much fun to play in them.”
Brown and her teammates are looking forward to a rematch with the Bolts later this season. The Camels will have the luxury of hosting the second crosstown conference matchup on Oct. 7.
“It always just hits different when you’re in your own gym,” Brown said. “It just feels different when you’re on your home court and I think that when we’re at home it’ll be different.”
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin immediately loaded onto buses following Thursday’s matchup to travel to Afton for the Star Valley Invitational this weekend. The Bolts and Camels will return to conference play later this week.
The Camels will play Kelly Walsh at 6 p.m. Thursday in Casper while the Bolts will travel to play Sheridan at 5 p.m. Sept. 17 in Sheridan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.